CLARION — All good things must come to an end, and for the Otto-Eldred girls basketball team, their end came from a last-second prayer that failed to find the bottom of the net.
Despite clutch plays from the Lady Terrors, the storybook season wrapped up with a 40-39 loss in the PIAA Class A quarterfinals against District 5 champion Berlin Brothersvalley.
“To make us win tonight, I wouldn’t have changed anything over the last four years of being with these seniors. It’s heartbreaking for all of us, it had to end at some point, but we wanted it to end a little bit further on the calendar,” said Gray. “These girls have nothing at all to hang their head about.”
Coming into this game, the Lady Terrors were looking to improve upon their postseason run last year, which saw O-E get bounced in the quarterfinals by Kennedy Catholic. For the Lady Mountaineers, they were looking to get back to the mountain top, having won the state tournament in 2019.
The Lady Mountaineers owned the first quarter. While the Lady Terrors seemed sluggish out of the gate, scoring only one point through the first four minutes, BB came out hot and fast. After crashing the glass for defensive rebounds, the Lady Mountaineers rushed up the court with long outlet passes which found teammates in the paint or standing ready on the 3-point line.
On defense, BB’s quick feet and reflexes bullied the Lady Terrors, denying drives with relentless footwork that kept the Lady Mountaineers in front of ball handlers while also stripping passes that led to more transition opportunities. After the initial eight minutes, the Lady Terrors were down 13-6.
“We were just standing around, as we do sometimes, and we just weren’t in any offensive flow,” said Gray. “(Berlin) did a really good job defensively and we didn’t go to the spots when we were open.”
Things began to click for O-E in the second quarter, and almost immediately. On its first possession, Katie Sheeler drove in for a scoop shot that sunk and seemed to reinvigorate the Lady Terrors. With that, the team’s defense improved immensely, anchored by Bri Heller.
Heller did all the small, winning-type plays for O-E in the second quarter. From denying shots in the paint to tough close outs on shooters and pass deflections, Heller single-handedly stunted the Lady Mountaineers’ attack. Her work on defense translated to offense on the other side of the court, using her physicality to draw fouls and land the Lady Terrors in the bonus with just a minute off the clock.
“Heller always does that. Bri does so many things that don’t always get seen in the box score. She works her tail off. She works in the back of the 1-3-1 and she always guards the biggest person on the other team. Most people put a quick, small defender back there, I can put in a 5’11 monster (in Heller),” said Gray. “She just does a fantastic job.”
With the seal broken, the Lady Terrors began to find their rhythm. Seeing shots starting to fall and their team defense solidified, O-E sparked a 10-4 run that brought the gap on the scoreboard to just one with 3:30 left in the half. A minute later, Brooke Close drew a foul and tied the game at the free throw line, which then was followed up by five unanswered points to give the Lady Terrors a 23-19 lead at halftime.
Physicality was the theme of the third quarter. With the threat of their opponents heating up and the game slipping away, the Lady Mountaineers brought a new intensity to the game, especially on defense.
Implementing a full-court press, BB came away with three steals on the Lady Terrors’ first three possessions. In the half-court set, the Lady Mountaineers kept O-E outside the arc, denying entry and swarming potential shooters. The physicality also extended to the offensive side of the court, where constant offensive rebounds led to several second-chance points.
The Lady Terrors’ problems only grew worse when Sheeler picked up her third foul early in the quarter, resulting in her remaining on the bench for the rest of the quarter. Missing its star player, O-E watched as its lead shrunk, eventually being tied at 27 with under a minute left in the third.
A split trip at the line from Heller gave the Lady Terrors a one-point lead, but the Lady Mountaineers held the momentum going into the final quarter.
Things began to tumble for O-E in the fourth. The Lady Mountaineers quickly took the lead with a coast-to-coast drive, which was followed up by another BB drive through porous O-E defensive rotations.
To make matters worse, the Lady Terrors struggled to string made shots together. Even when O-E did find the bottom of the net, the Lady Mountaineers responded on the other side of the court with a score of their own, eventually holding a four-point lead with just over two minutes remaining.
Trending Food Videos
The Lady Terrors got some life in them with Sheeler returning, who cut the lead to one with three free throws, but were forced to intentionally foul once the clock broke into the final minute.
However, O-E caught some luck late. Sheeler stole the ball before racing down the court, getting fouled and sinking both shots to put the Lady Terrors up one.
Then heartbreak struck.
As they had all game, the Lady Mountaineers crashed the glass for another offensive rebound, cashing in on the second-chance bucket to once again take a slim, one-point lead with 12 seconds on the clock.
With the fate of their season on the line, a jumbled O-E possession gave them the Lady Terrors ball with one second remaining, just enough time for a spot-up jumper. Despite their lethal shooting all season, and despite a decent look at the rim, the final prayer missed, ending the Lady Terrors season.
Grace Sechler led the Lady Mountaineers in scoring with 17 points, followed by Jenny Countryman with 10. For the Lady Terrors, Sheeler scored a team-high 10 points, hitting both of O-E’s 3-pointers, while Heller finished with five points and Carrie Drummond scored six points.
“People don’t get to see the work that happens in practice, and the silliness and goofiness that happens too. This team is almost indescribable. The spirit that they have, all of them have this spirit in them. They have this great love for life, I guess is how you’d put it, and I get to be around that which is great,” said Gray. “Brooke Close is the best leader I have ever had coaching ever. Anna Merry plays her tail off, she never stops. Katie (Sheeler) is the best basketball player I’m probably ever going to coach, she knows already more about basketball than I do.”
O-E’s season ends at 26-3. The District 9 Class A champions this season and runners-up last year, they finished 4-2 in the PIAA playoffs the last two seasons.
AT CLARION
Berlin Brothersvalley (40)
Countryman 4 2-3 10, G. Sechler 6 5-6 17, Grenke 2 0-0 5, Brant 1 0-0 2, Miller 2 0-0 4, M. Sechler 1 0-0 2. Totals: 16 7-9 40
Otto-Eldred (39)
Sheeler 6 6-7 14, Merry 1 2-2 4, Close 0 2-2 2, Drummond 1 4-6 6, Rhinehart 1 0-0 2, Heller 1 3-7 5. Totals: 10 15-24 39
Berlin Brothersvalley 13 19 27 40
Otto-Eldred 6 23 28 39
Three-point goals: BB 1 (Grenke), O-E 2 (Sheeler 2); Total fouls: BB 19, O-E 15; fouled out: None.