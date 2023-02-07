PORT ALLEGANY — Before their last performance in front of their home crowd, the Port Allegany girls basketball team honored two Lady Gators, Evin Stauffer and Leigha Nelson, as a part of Senior Night.

Port was able to continue the celebrations with a 51-14 win over Galeton, sealing the season sweep and moving up to the second seed in the North Tier League.

