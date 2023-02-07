PORT ALLEGANY — Before their last performance in front of their home crowd, the Port Allegany girls basketball team honored two Lady Gators, Evin Stauffer and Leigha Nelson, as a part of Senior Night.
Port was able to continue the celebrations with a 51-14 win over Galeton, sealing the season sweep and moving up to the second seed in the North Tier League.
“(Stauffer and Nelson have) developed physically and mentally (over the years). They’re both captains this year and they’ve really developed into leaders,” said Port Allegany head coach Jamie Evens. “It was a nice night to (have Senior Night,) it was probably Nelson’s best game of her career, but they both played well and it was nice to get a win for them.”
Port opened up the first quarter with stellar defense and an offensive attack that included four 3-pointers, amassing a large lead early that the Lady Gators kept for the rest of the game.
“Tonight gave us an opportunity to give everybody some playing time. I think everybody but one player scored,” said Evens, who’s team has three games left before playoffs. “It was an opportunity to give the younger girls some experience.”
Kayleigha Dowell led the Lady Gators in scoring with 13 points, followed closely behind by Nelson, who finished with 10 points, five rebounds, five assists and four steals. Stauffer tallied nine points, four rebounds, three assists and three steals, while Ella Moses ended with four points and a team-high six rebounds.
For the Lady Tigers, Olivia Rohrbaugh carried the offensive load with seven points, while Addy Reigle scored five points.
AT PORT ALLEGANY Galeton (14)
Rohrbaugh 1 5-6 7, Reigle 2 0-0 5, Dickerson 1 0-0 2. Totals
: 4 5-6 14
Port Allegany (51)Dowell 4 3-4 13, Nelson 3 2-3 10, Stauffer 4 0-0 9, Errick 3 0-0 6, Evens 0 4-4 4, Moses 1 2-2 4, Daniels 1 0-0 2, Savers 1 0-0 2, Renner 0 1-2 1. Totals
: 17 12-15 51 Galeton 3 8 10 14 Port Allegany 20 35 46 51
Three-point goals: Galeton 1 (Reigle), Port 5 (Dowell 2, Nelson 2, Stauffer); Total fouls: Galeton 11, Port 7; fouled out:
None.
Otto-Eldred 45, Coudersport 34
COUDERSPORT — Despite a cold shooting night, the Lady Terrors pulled out a win on the road with stellar defense and ball control, claiming North Tier League win number 15 against Coudersport.
“Coudersport is always a tough game, especially on their floor and they were ready for us,” said Otto-Eldred head coach Shawn Gray. “I give them a ton of credit for how they played tonight.”
Katie Sheeler scored a team-high 11 points, also leading the team in rebounds with six and coming away with six steals on the win. Bri Heller followed closely behind with nine points, also tallying five rebounds and four steals. Carrie Drummond ended with eight points and five rebounds while Anna Merry finished the win with seven points, four steals and three rebounds.
For the Lady Falcons, Emma Chambers led her team with 13 points while Bel Portfield scored nine points.
AT COUDERSPORT Otto-Eldred (45)
Sheeler 5 1-2 11, Drummond 2 4-4 8, Merry 1 4-6 7, Heller 4 0-0 9, Close 2 0-0 5, Gordon 1 0-0 3, Rhinehart 1 0-0 2. Totals
: 16 9-12 45
Coudersport (34)Chambers 5 0-0 13, Porterfield 2 4-4 9, Myers 2 1-1 5, Dunn 2 0-0 4, Fink 1 1-2 3. Totals
: 12 6-7 34 Otto-Eldred 16 30 38 45 Coudersport 7 15 24 34
Three-point goals: O-E 3 (Merry, Sheeler, Heller), Coudy 4 (Chambers 3, Porterfield); Total fouls: O-E 9, Coudy 12; fouled out:
None.
BOYS
St. Marys 58,
Brockway 49
BROCKWAY — Engaged in a shootout with the Rovers, the St. Marys boys basketball team found a way to win on the road thanks to Quin Gavazzi’s 24-point performance.
Gavazzi found himself facing off against Brockway’s Alex Carlson, who went toe-to-toe with Gavazzi and scored a game-high 27 points, but was unable to pull his team into the lead.
Alongside Gavazzi, Tanner Fox also scored in double-digits with 16 points. For the Rovers, Adam Grieneisen ended with 13 points.
AT BROCKWAY St. Marys (58)
Gavazzi 7 4-4 24, Fox 6 4-7 16, Nedzinski 1 4-6 6, Mitchell 3 0-0 6, Coudreit 2 0-0 4, Thorwart 1 0-0 2. Totals
: 20 12-17 58
Brockway (49)Carlson 9 7-8 27, Grieneisen 6 1-4 13, Yahner 2 1-2 5, Wilcox 2 0-0 4. Totals
: 19 9-14 49 St. Marys 8 21 37 58 Brockway 10 26 38 49
Three-point goals: St. Marys 6 (Gavazzi 6), Bway 2 (Carlson); Total fouls: St. Marys 13, Bway 14; fouled out
: None.
JUNIOR HIGH HOOPS
Northern Potter 26, Smethport 17
ULYSSES — The Smethport Junior High boys were defeated on the road despite Jack Sherry’s 15-point performance. Along with Sherry, who hit three shots from beyond the arc, Mason Swanson found his way into the score books with two points.
AT ULYSSES Smethport (17)
Sherry 5 2-2 15, Swanson 1 0-0 2. Totals
: 6 2-2 17
Northern Potter (26)Daniels 2 3-6 7, Woodring 3 0-2 6, Crawford 2 1-4 5, Elmadollar 2 0-0 4, Beiser 1 0-0 2, Shope 1 0-0 2. Totals
: 11 4-12 26 Smethport 6 8 10 17 Northern Potter 5 14 23 26
Three-point goals: Smethport 3 (Sherry 3), NoPo 0; Total fouls: Smethport 8, NoPo 4; fouled out: Sherry (Smethport)