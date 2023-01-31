PORT ALLEGANY — In a down-to-the-wire North Tier League matchup, the Port Allegany girls basketball team battled Coudersport for a narrowly earned victory, beating the Lady Falcons, 46-43.
The Lady Gators came out with their own sharp defense, stripping two passes with a full-court-press and jumping out to an early 4-0 lead. The Lady Falcons would continue to struggle with turnovers early on, but connected on a couple of jump shots to keep them in the game.
The Lady Falcons also responded with tough defense, however their version taking place in the half court set. With both teams retaliating for turnovers with steals of their own, neither could get any significant momentum, ending the first quarter with the Lady Gators up 14-6.
“We know Coudy plays excellent defense. We knew it was going to be a struggle for us on offense. I thought we did a pretty decent job at getting some good looks,” said Port Allegany head coach Jamie Evens. “I thought we made some mental errors that kept them in the game.”
While they had struggled with Port’s full-court-press in the initial quarter, the Lady Falcons used their speed and accurate outlet passes to blow by defenders in the second quarter. Without frequent turnovers, Coudy was able to get their legs under them, opening up with a 4-0 run.
With this renewed ability to get the ball up the court came a breath of fresh air in offensive hustle and physicality. The Lady Falcons tenaciously went after offensive rebounds, either converting them into points or drawing fouls to close the gap on the scoreboard at the free throw line.
Port, on the other hand, began to face its own turnover trouble and with four minutes left in the half, surrendered a 9-2 run that saw Coudy take a two-point lead heading into halftime.
“I thought we had a really good first quarter and then in the second quarter we fell apart a little bit,” said Evens. “We didn’t really change much (in the second half). We just tried to be smarter. We had some careless turnovers in the second quarter, we missed some wide open girls on the press and then we put them at the foul line.”
While the Lady Gators retook the lead in the first minutes of the quarter, points would be hard to come by for both teams as the game turned into a physical battle of defenses. Port would tip passes and start their transition offense, only for the Lady Falcons to respond with smothering defense and strong fights under the boards.
Diving on the floor and sacrificing their bodies for loose balls, neither team was able to score for several minutes before Coudy’s Sierra Myers eventually ended a three minute drought with a mid-range jumper which tied the game at 26.
“(Coudy) is definitely a more physical team than us. That’s something we have to get used to for the playoffs because we’re going to run into that a lot,” said Evens. “We have a habit of retaliating instead of matching physicality and we’re trying to get that through to the younger girls how to play that way. It comes with experience.”
Port responded in the final minutes with back-to-back steals from Jenna Renner and Brynn Evens, both of which were converted on the other end, giving the Lady Gators a 30-28 lead going into the final quarter.
With only eight minutes left to come out with a win, Port came out strong.
The Lady Gators forced a turnover on the Lady Falcons’ first possession, which was turned into a deep jumper and three points from Kayleigha Dowell to make it a two possession game. Seconds later, a steal from Evin Stauffer and a run-out put Ella Moses on the line for two free throws.
While the Lady Gators came out hot, Coudy seemed to begin to collapse. Despite getting good looks at the basket and several offensive rebounds, the Lady Falcons failed to put the ball in the basket on multiple consecutive possessions early on, allowing the Lady Gators to take an 11-point lead with four minutes left.
However, the tides began to turn from there. Turning to their speed and passing in transition once again, the Lady Falcons were able to beat Port’s full-court-press and find easy and open layups. A 3-pointer from Emma Chambers brought the deficit back down to seven and a handful of fouls cut it again down to just one point with under a minute left.
A missed jumper from the Lady Falcons turned out to be the play of the game. With Coudy grabbing two offensive rebounds but failing to convert, Port’s defense stood strong and an over-the-back foul sent Moses to the line with a chance to ice the game.
Moses sank both and despite plenty of time on the clock to look for a 3-pointer to tie the game, the Lady Falcons frantic offense gave up one last turnover, ending any chance to hit a buzzer beater and surrendering their third league loss of the year.
“We made some big shots there at the end. (Dowell) hit some big threes in the fourth quarter. We made some foul shots in the fourth quarter and we overcame some turnovers late that we probably shouldn’t have made, keeping (Coudy) in the game,” said Evens. “We did enough to win.”
Dowell’s work in the fourth quarter, where she scored eight points, put her atop the scoring column for the Lady Gators with 17 points. Along with her scoring, Dowell chipped in four assists and four steals. Moses also scored double-digit points with 11 and led Port in rebounds and steals with eight and four, respectively.
For the Lady Falcons, who now move to 8-3 in the NTL, Olivia Funk ended with a game-high 20 points while Chambers finished with 11 points in the loss.
“We need to do a better job of taking care of the ball. We had some opportunities that we didn’t capitalize on,” said Coudersport head coach Joe Bunnell. “I’m proud of our team for coming back in the 4th quarter and we had a couple chances to take the lead late in the game, but came up short. We’ll get back to work tomorrow.”
AT PORT ALLEGANY Coudersport (43)
Fink 5 10-14 20, Chambers 4 1-2 11, Popchek 2 1-2 5, Rigas 2 0-0 5, Myers 1 0-1 2. Totals
: 14 12-19 43 Port Allegany (46)
Dowell 6 3-6 17, Moses 3 5-8 11, Evens 1 5-6 8, Stauffer 3 0-0 6, Renner 1 0-0 2, Nelson 1 0-0 2. Totals
: 15 13-20 46 Coudersport 6 22 28 43 Port Allegany 14 20 30 46
Three-point goals: Coudy 3 (Chambers 2, Rigas), Port 3 (Dowell 2, Evens); Total fouls: Coudy 18, Port 18; fouled out:
Chambers (Coudy)
JV: Coudy Won