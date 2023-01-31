PORT ALLEGANY — In a down-to-the-wire North Tier League matchup, the Port Allegany girls basketball team battled Coudersport for a narrowly earned victory, beating the Lady Falcons, 46-43.

The Lady Gators came out with their own sharp defense, stripping two passes with a full-court-press and jumping out to an early 4-0 lead. The Lady Falcons would continue to struggle with turnovers early on, but connected on a couple of jump shots to keep them in the game.

Local & Social

Trending Food Videos