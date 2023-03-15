BROOKVILLE — The Cameron County boys basketball team’s underdog success story came to an end as the Red Raiders lost to Union (New Castle), 51-37, ending their season in the PIAA Class A second round.
CC came into this game high off a first-round upset, taking down District 6 champs Portage Area in enemy territory. However, moving into the second leg of the state bracket, it faced the District 7 runner-up Union Area, which made its second consecutive state tournament appearance.
Early on, it became quickly apparent how prolific the Scotties’ defense was. On the Red Raiders’ first possession, Union forced a turnover with a tight-knit full-court-press. The Scotties then forced two more consecutive CC turnovers on their way to a quick 7-0 lead. Once in the half court, Union’s defense forced traps and swarmed CC’s ball handlers.
The Red Raiders eventually broke the seal with two trips to the free throw line, which seemed to install some confidence. Josh Smith began leading the charge, scoring five unanswered points and cutting the deficit to three with a minute left. Union burned the clock for the final shot, cashing in on a backdoor cut to give them a 17-12 lead after one.
“(Union) wasn’t doing anything we haven’t seen already. We prepared for it, we drilled it, and then we came out and kind of got caught up in the moment,” said Cameron County head coach Marcus Brown. “That was not an ideal start. I was not expecting that, I thought we were going to handle it pretty well. We’ve handled pressure pretty well all year, so that was tough to overcome early.”
In the second quarter, the Red Raiders’ progress disappeared. After a made 3-pointer to put the Scotties up by 10 within the first minute and a half, the Scotties then focused their energy on interior defense, denying drives and swatting shots away. Facing this, the Red Raiders struggled to find the bottom of the net. Even with point-blank looks, the ball refused to sink.
With Union’s lead growing, CC began to panic late in the quarter, resulting in numerous turnovers once again. After another eight minutes of play, the Red Raiders scored three points to the Scotties 11, facing a 28-15 gap on the scoreboard.
“We were lackadaisical fighting pressure in the first quarter and then we came out in the second quarter and were lackadaisical getting into a good set when we did beat the pressure. It didn’t matter how many timeouts we blew through, we couldn’t seem to get settled down,” said Brown. “It’s something I haven’t seen from us all year, but when I did, it was in little spurts, a couple possessions here and there, but tonight they lasted two quarters.”
The Red Raiders had their best scoring performance of the night in the third quarter. After forcing a Union miss, Ryan Shaffer cashed in on a shot from beyond the arc, which was followed up with another 3-pointer from Smith.
From there, CC began taking it to the rack with the majority of its mid-range shots and layups falling. However, while the Red Raiders were adding to the scoreboard from close, the Scotties began sinking shots from deep, slowly pulling away as they amassed a 39-25 lead with a 1:40 to go. Despite outscoring their opponents 14-11, the Red Raiders were down 10 with one quarter to go.
“(In the third quarter,) we made the adjustments from the first half. We dealt with the pressure, we got settled in and we got patient offensive looks. There’s very few teams around here that I believe can cover us in a half court set when we’re patient,” said Brown. “Unfortunately it took until halftime to get it into those guys again.”
In the final quarter, both teams’ offenses came alive early, scoring tick-for-tack with neither team changing the deficit by much. After the first several minutes, the Scotties began burning clock, patiently passing the ball around the perimeter while the Red Raiders scrambled to come up with a steal. The situation worsened for CC as the Scotties would come up with several offensive rebounds, which led to either a second-chance score or more time burned off the clock.
With two minutes left and still down 10, CC began to intentionally foul. Once in the bonus, Union made all of its shots at the line, putting the game away and eventually ending the Red Raiders season.
“When we get going fast, we’re not great. We’re not an up-and-down team. We’re a defense-first, District 9, hold the ball and patient offense and get-the-look-you-want team, and it worked against Portage, but with Union’s pressure we got caught up,” said Brown. “We were out of control. That’s the biggest thing I’ll take away from this game.”
Matt Stanley led the Scotties offense with 23 points, followed by his brother, Lucas Stanley with 11 points. For the Red Raiders, Smith finished with 13 points, hitting a team-high three 3-pointers on the way, while Shaffer scored 10 points in the loss.
While the Scotties will advance to play a familiar face in D7 No. 3 seed Carlynton, with this loss comes the end of the Red Raiders playoff push and season.
“If you would have told me, after (losing to Otto-Eldred, St. Marys and Johnsonburg) in the regular season that we were going to do what we did this year, I would have probably laughed at you,” said Brown, “so I think we really overachieved this year.”
AT BROOKVILLE Cameron County (37)
Smith 4 2-2 13, Shaffer 4 0-0 10, Allison 2 2-6 6, Farren 1 2-2 4, Lewis 1 0-0 2, Beer 1 0-02. Totals
: 13 6-10 37
Union Area (51)M. Stanley 7 7-10 23, L. Stanley 3 2-2 11, Porter 2 0-0 5, Taylor 2 0-0 5, Booker 1 0-1 2, Thomas 1 0-0 2, Fisher 1 0-0 2, Eckert 0 1-2 1. Totals
: 15 10-15 51 Cameron County 12 15 29 37 Union Area 17 28 39 51
Three-point goals: CC 5 (Smith 3, Shaffer 2), UA 6 (L. Stanley 3, M. Stanley 2, Taylor, Porter); Total fouls: CC 14, UA 12; fouled out: None.