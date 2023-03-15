BROOKVILLE — The Cameron County boys basketball team’s underdog success story came to an end as the Red Raiders lost to Union (New Castle), 51-37, ending their season in the PIAA Class A second round.

CC came into this game high off a first-round upset, taking down District 6 champs Portage Area in enemy territory. However, moving into the second leg of the state bracket, it faced the District 7 runner-up Union Area, which made its second consecutive state tournament appearance.

