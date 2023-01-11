SMETHPORT — Fueled by their quick feet and even quicker hands, the Austin girls basketball team was able to out-hustle Smethport, earning a 43-36 win on the road.
From the jump ball, it seemed as if the Lady Panthers had more energy than their opponent. While both team’s offensive production was slow at first, Austin got several quality looks early by battling under the boards for second-chance rebounds and, after missing their first few attempts, started to add points to the scoreboard from close range.
The Lady Hubbers, on the other hand, used precise passing around the perimeter to scan for open shooters. While they were not able to connect on jumpers, they were able to keep up with the Lady Panthers by making it to the free-throw line, ending the first quarter down only three points at 8-5.
“We had a lack of execution (early.) Austin’s athleticism made the difference in the game in terms of just flat out hustling to the basketball,” said Smethport head coach Chad Goodman. “Every time there was a loose ball it seemed like Austin was coming up with it.”
Austin continued to out rebound their opponents in the second quarter despite being the smaller team, but also displayed sharp passing to cutters which resulted in layups early and often. The Lady Panthers were also able to get buckets in transition by plucking passes and racking up steals and forced turnovers.
While the Lady Hubbers contended on defense, with Elizabeth Hungiville swatting away two shots in the second quarter and Abby Lutz stripping multiple ball handlers, they did not have the same luck in transition and were unable to cut into the lead with fast break scores. With a pair of 3-pointers from Austin’s Ella Brewer coming late in the quarter, the Lady Panthers entered the break up 24-13.
“We were moving the ball well and making great passes. We were looking for the open person and hitting them,” said Austin head coach Denise Valenti. “We did a great job rebounding. Its something that we’ve struggled but tonight we did really well.”
Entering the second half, the Lady Hubbers showed life early, especially on defense, where their effort was noticeably heightened. Alongside a full-court-press, the Lady Hubbers closed out on shooters, collapsed inside and came away with consecutive turnovers, eventually cutting the lead to five points.
Despite their defensive intensity, however, Austin still controlled the glass and earned offensive rebounds that were easily turned into points to stretch their lead once again. The Lady Panthers continued on their roll with more crisp facilitating, spreading Smethport’s 3-2 zone defense and finding gaps inside.
With their momentum fizzling out, the Lady Hubbers entered the fourth quarter down 33-21.
With just eight minutes remaining to pull off a comeback, the Lady Hubbers once again came out with a resurgence of energy. Their focused defense, which forced four Austin turnovers in the opening minutes, transitioned into offense production and trips to the free-throw line.
As the final quarter wound down, the Lady Hubbers traded baskets with Austin, cutting the lead down to seven. Although they had their best scoring run of the game, the Lady Hubbers had let too much time slip off the clock and were forced to intentionally foul, sending the Lady Panthers into the bonus for easy points, sealing the game.
Isabella Rees led Austin in points with 15, knocking down a pair of 3-pointers for the Lady Panthers, while Brewer also scored double-digit figures with 10. For the Lady Hubbers, Hungiville scored a team-high 12 points, grabbed eight rebounds and tallying five steals on the night. Alongside her was Jaidyn Goodman, who finished with 10 points and seven rebounds.
“It was overall just a great team effort from everybody. Everybody contributed in all the way and we elevated our hustle tonight,” said Valenti. “That’s what was key for us tonight.”
AT SMETHPORT Austin (43)
Brewer 4 1-4 10, Horton 3 2-2 8, Rees 6 3-8 15, McKiernan 2 0-0 4, Zeaman 0 0-1 1, Clinger 2 0-2 4. Totals:
17 6-17 43 Smethport (36)
Lutz 0 2-6 2, Hungiville 5 2-4 12, Goodman 4 1-2 10, Burt 2 0-0 4, Alfieri 2 1-2 7. Totals:
13 6-14 Austin 8 24 33 43 Smethport 5 13 21 36
Three-point goals: Austin 2 (Brewer), Smethport (); Total fouls: Austin 13, Smethport 16; fouled out: Lutz (Smethport)