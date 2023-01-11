SMETHPORT — Fueled by their quick feet and even quicker hands, the Austin girls basketball team was able to out-hustle Smethport, earning a 43-36 win on the road.

From the jump ball, it seemed as if the Lady Panthers had more energy than their opponent. While both team’s offensive production was slow at first, Austin got several quality looks early by battling under the boards for second-chance rebounds and, after missing their first few attempts, started to add points to the scoreboard from close range.

