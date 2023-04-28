Going into the seventh inning, the Bradford baseball team held a slim 2-1 lead. Throughout the game, they had kept the Green Wave at bay, but in the final frame, the tables turned as the OV put up three scores to take the lead, putting the pressure on the Owls’ offense.
The Owls managed to get two runners on base while only suffering one out by the time Wyatt Stark stepped into the batters’ box. After seeing two strikes, Wyatt finally made contact, sending a line drive to center field for a walk-off double that gave the Owls a clutch 5-4 victory.
“Our kids battled back. They didn’t give up, and that’s what we’ve been looking for all year,” said Bradford head coach Eric Haynoski. “Hopefully it’s the start of something good.”
The Owls got on the board first by capitalizing on an OV error, allowing Talan Reese and Anthony Lama to round homeplate. Bradford found another score in the following inning when Jackson Nannen reached home on a wild pitch. On defense, the Owls found key outs when it mattered, including multiple times when they faced the bases loaded.
“We did a good job (under pressure.) We had a big double-play in the third inning with the bases loaded which really boosted our morale and our confidence,” said Haynoski. “In the past, I saw them kind of just fold up but today they didn’t and they made the big plays when they needed to.”
This victory comes as win number two for the Owls, snapping a four game losing streak. With more than half of their regular season games still ahead of them, Haynoski hopes to continue the team’s progress and development.
“It’s something to build off of. It wasn’t our cleanest game ever, but I thnk we can build from here and hopefully keep learning throughout the year,” said Haynoski. “We just have to learn how to win. We’re going to have to win close games.”
AT BRADFORD R H E Oswayo Valley 000 010 3 4 6 3 Bradford 002 100 2 5 9 1
Oswayo Valley:
Cayden Black (5 SO, 1 BB), Luke Karr (6) (0 SO, 2 BB) and Gaige Hohenwater
Bradford:
Anthony Lama (8 SO, 5 BB), … and catcher
Brookville 10, Elk County Catholic 7
BROOKVILLE — Brooville’s gained a lead early as they scored nine runs in the first three frames, producing a deficit the Crusaders could not come back from. Isaac Dellaquilla led at the plate for ECC, finishing 2-for-3 with a double, three RBIs and a run scored. Joe Tettis found a score and an RBI, while Colby Nussbaum rounded homeplate twice.
AT BROOKVILLE R H E ECC 012 040 0 7 7 6 Bville 522 010 X 10 10 3
ECC:
Shawn Geci (0 SO, 1 BB), Will Wortman (2) (0 SO, 0 BB), David Anderson (4) (3 SO, 0 BB) and Isaac Dellaquilla
Bville:
Ladd Blake (1 SO, 4 BB), Kolton Griffin (3) (3 SO, 0 BB), Bryce Weaver (6) (1 SO, 0 BB) and Riley Smith
Johnsonburg 13, Brockway 2
BROCKWAY — A big fourth inning that saw four consecutive batters bring in scores sealed the Rams’ seventh win. Aiden Zimmerman led at the plate, snagging a home run, a double and triple as he brought in four RBIs and two scores of his own while going 3-for-5. Kaden Dennis ended 2-for-5 with three RBIs and two runs, and Erik Panebianco tallied two runs batted in and one scored.
AT BROCKWAY R H E Jbug 210 700 3 13 15 2 Bway 000 200 0 2 5 6
Jburg:
Aiden Zimmerman (3 SO, 0 BB), Kaden Dennis (4) (4 SO, 0 BB) and Rocco Delhunty Bway: Dylan Bash (3 SO, 2 BB), Gage Park (5) (1 SO, 0 BB) and Andrew Brubaker
SOFTBALL
Williamson 12, Coudersport 9
WILLIAMSON — After being down early, Lady Falcons’ comeback efforts were dashed by a five-run Lady Warriors fifth inning, dropping Coudy to 5-5. Madyson Dubots-Angood found a double and a triple in the batter’s box, tallying an RBI and three scores while Marah Fowler batted in three runners and ended 3-for-4. Ava Whalers went 2-for-4 with a run scored and two RBIs.
Elk County Catholic 13, Clarion-Limestone 3,
5 innings
ST. MARYS — Lucy Klawuhn’s four RBIs carried the Lady Crusaders to another victory, notching win number eight on the season. ECC got on the board early, scoring eight runs in the first that was sparked by Gabby Weisner’s home run that brought in two. Along with her RBIs, Klawuhn ended 3-for-3 with three runs scored. Ellie Baron and Tessa Fledderman produced identical stat lines, both going 2-for-2 with two runs scored and two batted in. Starting in the circle, Emily Mourer found six strikeouts.