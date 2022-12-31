ALLEGANY, N.Y. — An undefeated season is a tall task for any team, and while the Otto-Eldred’s girls basketball team’s season so far looked promising, its chances ended with a 52-43 loss to Randolph in their lone game in the Joe DeCerbo Holiday Showcase.
Otto-Eldred’s offense started unusually slow in the first quarter. After committing a turnover on their first possession, the Lady Terrors became hesitant with their attack, instead probing Randolph’s 2-3 zones with passes around the perimeter and looking for drive-and-dish opportunities.
Anna Merry got on the board first with a mid-range jumper and was followed by a layup from Bri Heller.
While the Lady Cardinals struggled to string points together on offense, their defense, which caused several Lady Terror turnovers, kept them close, going into the second quarter down 12-7.
In the second quarter, the Lady Terrors began to turn the ball over constantly, something that would snowball as the game continued. However, they were able to keep their lead by also getting steals on defense and pressuring the Lady Cardinals in the paint.
Eventually, Randolph started to find momentum, stemming from a tough full-court-press that produced multiple steals before O-E crossed half court, as well as their tenacious offensive rebounding that led to easy second-chance points.
“We’ve been really injured to start the season and I think this was our first game we had everybody here so I think (our slow start) was just a little bit of rust,” said Randolph head coach David Pihlblad. “We had a feeling it was going to turn around. We were getting good looks, we were getting good shots. It was just a matter of time before things started to click for us.
Unable to break through the press or get any quality looks at the basket, the Lady Terrors went scoreless for the last six minutes of the half while the Lady Cardinals chipped away, bridging the gap on the scoreboard to just one going into the break.
“I told (our team at halftime that) we were going to take a punch. (Randolph’s) not backing down from us. There’s no way,” said O-E head coach Shawn Gray. “That’s a really good team and we had to be ready for it.”
O-E showed some promise early in the third, with Katie Sheeler knocking down a 3-pointer on the first possession, but the Lady Cardinals stuck with them, trading baskets to keep the game close. The Lady Terrors held the lead, slim albeit, until the three-minute mark, where another turnover resulted in a fast break 3-pointer for Randolph to take a two point lead.
From there, the Lady Cardinals stepped on the gas, stripping passes and converting fast break layups to add to their new lead. O-E, rattled and facing tight and quick rotations from the Lady Cardinals defense, became sloppy with the ball, giving up turnover after turnover and forcing shots early in the clock. The Lady Terrors ended the third quarter with a turnover and a deficit of 33-29.
“We just got real, real tentative with the ball. We didn’t take care of the ball like we normally do. We had 14 turnovers to start the fourth quarter, and you can’t beat a good team like Randolph turning the ball over,” said Gray. “We didn’t rebound the way we have to either. Turning the ball over and giving up turnovers are going to kill you at any level.”
Randolph reinstated its full-court-press in the opening possesions of the fourth with similar results, more O-E turnovers and fast break points. While the Lady Terrors made some shots early, they could not keep up with Randolph, who eventually pushed the lead to nine thanks to a steal and layup and a sunk 3-pointer on back to back plays.
“We kind of got a little bit deflated I thought and it affected us on both ends, which normally doesn’t happen. Generally our defense will stay intact, but I think it got us a little bit out of our game,” said Gray. “Some of us let the ball not going in on the offensive side affect us on defense at times, and we can’t have that.”
While the Lady Terrors were able to cut the lead to five late in the fourth, their window had closed. Going into the final minute and a half, the Lady Terrors started to send their opponents to the line by intentionally fouling. Randolph took advantage and pushed the lead back up to nine and sealed the win.
Sheeler and Brook Close carried the Lady Terrors on offense, both scoring 13 points with Close hitting four 3-pointers. O-E now sits with a 7-1 record.
“I always tell the kids that we never lose a game, we just run out of time,” said Gray. “We either win or we learn and I think we’re going to learn a lot from tonight’s loss.”
AT ALLEGANY, N.Y. Otto-Eldred (43)
Sheeler 5 1-2 13, Close 4 1-2 13, Merry 3 2-2 9, Heller 2 1-3 5, Drummond 1 0-0 3. Totals:
15 5-9 43
Randolph (52)Herington 7 6-10 22, S. Pence 3 2-4 10, Morrison 3 0-2 8, Storer 3 0-0 6, K. Pence 1 0-0 2, Dickerson 1 0-0 2. Totals:
18 8-16 52 Otto-Eldred 13 20 28 43 Randolph 7 19 33 52
Three-point goals: O-E 8 (Close 4, Sheeler 2, Merry, Drummond), Randolph 6 (S. Pence 2, Morrison 2, Herington 2); Total fouls: O-E 17, Randolph 16; fouled out: none