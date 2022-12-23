DUKE CENTER — Otto-Eldred and Cameron County set the bar high last year.
Thursday’s renewal of the North Tier League boys basketball rivalry, however, met expectations.
In the same building where O-E squeaked out a one-point victory in January — a crucial point in its undefeated trip through the NTL — the Terrors fought off another spirited Cameron County effort. This one afforded more comfort.
A 10-0 run to start the second half provided the separation O-E needed. Once ahead, the Terrors executed at the free throw line in the final three minutes, piecing together a 61-48 victory.
Landon Francis scored 20 points, Austin Cousins scored 17 and Manning Splain scored 12, as O-E showed its physical side and remained perfect on the season.
“We love these competitive wins,” O-E head coach Derrick Francis said. “Win or lose in a competitive game, you’re getting better. (CC) is going to be better when we play them again. They’re really, really good.”
CC led by a point at halftime after an early-game barrage of 3-point shots. As the minutes wore on, the Red Raiders resorted back to their dribble-drive game, but O-E controlled the boards and out-dueled the Red Raiders at one of their strengths.
“We’re not a 3-point shooting team but they started falling,” CC head coach Marcus Brown said. “That’s the first time they started falling this year so we rode it while it was hot. They started to not get so hot toward halftime so we wanted to come out, be patient and get to the hoop more.”
Out of halftime, the Terrors got inside for a pair of baskets before a 3-pointer by Cousins opened up his team’s first multi-possession lead. O-E kept it going after a CC timeout, finding Shene Thomas underneath to stretch the lead to nine.
The Red Raiders got two buckets back before the end of the third, including a buzzer-beating floater by Camdyn Allison that cut the deficit to five. A far from ideal situation for Brown’s group, but one it likely would have taken given O-E’s third-quarter success.
“A couple miscues on offense coming out of halftime,” Brown said. “We wanted a patient offense and we had the complete opposite. Little miscues like that are going to hurt any team, especially in a tough place like this.”
The sides traded baskets for five minutes but CC failed to shrink the lead. The Terrors shot a clinical 12-of-14 from the line in the fourth quarter — including 10-of-10 by Landon Francis — to quickly distance themselves.
“We shoot a lot of free throws,” Derrick Francis said. “Our guards shoot a lot. We typically shoot it at a high percentage and tonight we did. I have faith in four guys that can shoot it at 80% all day.”
Francis finished with four rebounds and four assists, while Thomas turned in 10 points and eight rebounds and Splain registered six rebounds and four assists. The win bumped O-E to 7-0 this year, an ideal start for a group with sky-high expectations.
“Everybody thinks we just shoot 3’s, and typically we shoot them at a high percentage, but I like to play inside out and I am a little old school still,” Derrick Francis said. “The inside outside game is what gets everything going and I like to involve everyone.”
Josh Smith led CC with 14 points, while Allison had 10 and Ryan Shaffer added nine. The Red Raiders, who figure to be back in the top half of the NTL after a runner-up finish last year, fell to 2-3 on the year.
“It’s like we fix one thing and a new thing fails,” Brown said. “We really struggled to keep (O-E) out of the paint tonight; just really soft and lackadaisical defense. You let Landon Francis get to the paint and you’re going to get burned for it, and that’s what happened.”
O-E and CC will meet again Jan. 27 in Emporium.
“It’s a great learning experience. I have a young squad this year,” Brown said. “We’ll break film down and we’ll be better — we need to shore up our holes on defense and hopefully we’ll be better next time we play (O-E).”
AT DUKE CENTER Cameron County (48)
Allison 4 2-2 10, Lewis 2 1-2 6, Smith 5 1-2 14, Shaffer 3 2-2 9, Farren 3 0-0 6, Beer 1 0-0 3. Totals:
18 6-7 48
Otto-Eldred (61)Man. Splain 4 4-4 12, Cousins 6 0-0 17, Francis 3 13-14 20, Caldwell 1 0-0 2, Max Splain 0 0-2 2, Thomas 4 2-2 10. Totals:
18 19-22 61 Cameron County 16 31 37 48 Otto-Eldred 18 30 42 61
Three-point goals: CC 6 (Smith 3, Lewis, Shaffer), O-E 6 (Cousins 5, Francis); Total fouls: CC 17, O-E 11; fouled out:
Shaffer (CC), Lewis (CC)
JV: CC won.