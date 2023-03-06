CLARION — Union had been the feel-good story of the District 9 boys basketball playoffs.
Back-to-back upsets brought the sixth-seeded Knights of Rimersburg to the Class A final.
If Union (14-12) was the postseason’s unstoppable force, however, No. 1 Elk County Catholic (25-2) was the immovable object that nullified the Golden Knights’ momentum. The defending champions didn’t budge, and 2023’s Class A championship went to head coach Aaron Straub and the Crusaders as it had 24 times before.
A strong second half negated a nightmarish start for ECC against the Cinderella-like Golden Knights. An 18-0 run that spanned roughly eight minutes changed the game, however, and allowed Straub’s Crusaders to escape the fate of Clarion and DuBois Central Catholic before them.
Adam Straub and Will Wortman led a balanced ECC scoring effort with 12 points each in a 50-35 victory, capturing the program’s 28th District 9 championship and 25th in the illustrious career of Aaron Straub.
Satruday’s final was far from ECC’s easiest, but with tangible experience and its patented composure, the Class A giant held off its toughest contender yet.
“(Union) has size and that’s about as good a shooting team as we’ve played,” Aaron Straub said. “Fortunately, we were able to keep enough contact and realize we still had a chance even though we were down 12.”
THINGS LOOKED bleak for ECC after a dozen minutes.
Zander Laughlin and Payton Johnston fueled a dream start for the Golden Knights, who built a lead as large as a dozen points in the first quarter.
Union scored efficiently and seemingly had its underdog mojo again at PennWest Clarion’s Tippin Gymnasium. A solid final four minutes helped the Crusaders close the gap by halftime, but after Laughlin’s early performance, the Crusaders likely felt lucky to only trail by six at the break.
Things changed mid-third quarter, however, when Jordan Wasko connected on a 3-pointer.
They were the first three points of the game for Wasko, who had returned from injury in Wednesday’s semifinal win over Cameron County. ECC’s leading scorer before his absence, the junior guard started the sequence that buried the Golden Knights.
“You can’t not be happy for (Wasko),” Aaron Straub said. “It’s amazing. When he left the Brookville floor (with an injury), we were thinking not this year and were hoping he’d get right for next year. To see him moving this well… he’s had a lot of treatments, really good care and a lot of prayers. A lot of people believed in him and we’re very fortunate to have him back.”
ECC trailed by nine points with five minutes to play in the third quarter, but by the time the period expired, it had scored 13 straight and led by four. Union went cold from the field, and without the shots that produced its hot start, allowed ECC to chip away and, eventually, take control.
“The concern started after their first two or three shots,” Straub said. “We had a really poor defensive game plan. The way we played their screens, they really exploited us… it was just little things like that early, plus they’re a really good team.”
In addition to Adam Straub and Wortman’s two-dozen points, Wasko and Michael Jacobs each scored eight.
“We had a lot of people step up,” Aaron Straub said. “It’s easy to point at (Wortman) because he picked up the scoring but it’s not just him. It’s about the whole team picking it up.’
Johnston finished with 15 points for Union and Johnston had 12. Skylar Roxbury’s bucket that snapped ECC’s second-half run accounted for the Golden Knights’ only points in the fourth quarter. ECC, meanwhile, scored 13 in the final stanza and was 16-of-19 on the night from the free throw line.
“The biggest thing that will go unnoticed to the average fan is when we switched Adam (Straub) to (Union forward Dawson) Camper,” Aaron Straub said. “Adam did a great job boxing him out and limiting his second-half opportunities. If you want to point to one difference in the game, that was it.”
BOTH FINALISTS qualified for the PIAA playoffs, as did third-place DuBois Catholic, fourth-place Cameron County and fifth-place Clarion. ECC will host District 7 fifth-place finisher Neighborhood Academy (20-5) Saturday and Union will host District 10 runner-up Kennedy Catholic (13-10).
“You need to be mentally tough when things aren’t going your way, whether the ball isn’t going in the hoop or an (opposing) team is shooting the lights out,” Aaron Straub said. “We got a little out of sync but I think we really collected ourselves and made some really good decisions in the last 12 minutes of the game that allowed us to be successful.”
AT CLARION
Union (35)
Roxbury 3 0-0 6, Camper 0 2-4 2, Johnston 6 2-2 15, Laughlin 5 0-0 12. Totals: 14 4-6 35
Elk Catholic (50)
Wasko 2 2-2 8, O’Neill 1 2-2 4, Jacobs 4 0-0 8, Anderson 0 2-2 2, Wortman 5 2-3 12, Nussbaum 1 2-2 4, Straub 3 6-7 12. Totals: 16 16-19 50
Union 18 28 33 35
Elk Catholic 8 22 37 50
Three-point goals: Union 3 (Laughlin 2, Johnston), ECC 2 (Wasko 2); Total fouls: Union 17, ECC 14; fouled out: None.