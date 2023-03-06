class a boys

The Elk County Catholic boys basketball team won the 2023 District 9 Class A championship Saturday at PennWest Clarion, erasing a 12-point Union lead with an 18-0 run that captured the program’s 28th district title and 25th under head coach Aaron Straub.

 Era photo by Hunter O. Lyle

CLARION — Union had been the feel-good story of the District 9 boys basketball playoffs.

Back-to-back upsets brought the sixth-seeded Knights of Rimersburg to the Class A final.

Trending Food Videos

Tags

Local & Social