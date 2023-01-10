If the opening minutes were to be any indication, Monday’s rematch of the Warren and Bradford boys basketball teams would be played at a fast pace.
The only problem for the Owls, however, was that their scoring slowed down after an opening burst. Warren’s, meanwhile, did not.
The Dragons used dominant inside play and efficient transition offense to complete a season sweep in their second of two meetings with Bradford. What was briefly a back-and-forth mash-up of steals and layups got ugly in a hurry in the second quarter, as Warren ran away with a 70-50 victory.
“We were playing with them and got the lead but all of a sudden got out of our offense,” Bradford head coach John Bennardi said. “We stopped taking good looks and started taking bad shot after bad shot. Shot selection is very important if you want to win high school basketball games.”
Warren kept Bradford’s offense quiet in a 47-22 victory at home Dec. 6. In the return trip Monday, it appeared as though the Owls might eclipse that number in the first quarter, as they picked off a handful of passes and used creative passing to find layups and a slim lead.
Warren scored just as efficiently, however, matching Bradford’s transition offense with fast-break baskets of its own. The Dragons turned things around midway through the opening quarter — and although Bradford’s scoring rate started to drop, theirs didn’t, and their lead hit double digits as the second quarter reached its halfway point.
“You get into a situation where you start pressing and gambling a little more to try to get back into the game, (easy layups) are bound to happen,” Bennardi said. “We got away from our man principles and our defensive rotations; we were staring at the ball. We’ve been down in games and stayed the course to come back, but when you don’t, that’s what happens to you.”
Owen Becker finished with a game-high 23 points for Warren, while Braylon Barnes scored 22 points and Tim Nyquist added 14. The Dragons did most of their damage around the rim, out-jumping the Owls and answering seemingly every one of Bradford’s baskets.
“A lot of (Warren’s) inside shots were off of loose balls and they got 14 offensive rebounds,” Bennardi said. “I know we had some kids in foul trouble but you just need to rebound the basketball; it doesn’t matter your size, you need to want the ball. The intensity started off strong and just waned off.”
Jake Franz led Bradford with 22 points, five assists and five steals. The Owls fell to 4-9 overall and will host Kane on Wednesday in another non-league test. Warren improved to 6-3 on the year, returning to form after back-to-back losses in the Joe DeCerbo Holiday Showcase.
“We’re trying to get back to winning ways but it takes awhile to get over that hump,” Bennardi said. “The guys do play hard. We just need to get to a point where we can make better decisions.”
AT BRADFORD Warren (70)
Ordiway 1 1-2 3, Berdine 1 2-2 4, Darling 1 0-0 2, Nyquist 5 3-4 14, Errett 0 1-2 1, Becker 8 7-10 23, Barnes 11 0-1 22, Hoffman 0 1-2 1. Totals:
27 15-23 70 Bradford (50)
Ward 0 0-1 0, Johnson 1 2-4 2, Franz 6 9-10 22, Warner 0 3-6 3, Wineberg 3 3-4 9, Fitton 1 0-0 2, Tyler 1 0-0 2, Gleason 3 2-5 8. Totals:
15 19-30 50 Warren 23 41 55 70 Bradford 16 24 36 50
Three-point goals: Warren 1 (Nyquist), Bradford 1 (Franz); Total fouls: Warren 19, Bradford 18; fouled out:
Gleason (Bradford)
JV: Warren won.