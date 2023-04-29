ST. BONAVENTURE, N.Y. – St. Bonaventure women’s basketball head coach Jim Crowley has announced the addition of transfer guard Dani Haskell to the roster for the 2023-24 season.
A 5-foot-6 guard from nearby Franklinville, Haskell joins the Bonnies from Canisius College and will have two years of eligibility remaining. She is the first signing of Coach Crowley’s 2023-24 recruiting class.
“Dani is someone that we and folks around here have known for quite some time,” Crowley said. “It has been great to watch her develop. Everyone knows that she can put the ball in the basket, but she is also a good passer and a good defender. She has kind of just scratched the surface of what she is capable of. We are also looking for her as someone who is very experienced in what we want to be the example of hard work and competitiveness. We are really thrilled that she is joining us.”
Haskell is a two-time All-Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference Third Team selection, earning honors following her sophomore and junior seasons. She averaged 12.5 points, 3.6 rebounds and 2.5 assists per game over the past three seasons at Canisius.
As a junior in 2022-23, Haskell totaled 10.7 points a night and shot a career-best 39.8 percent from the floor. She appeared in 28 games, making 24 starts and averaging 31.1 minutes per game. She posted a career-high 27 points against Niagara Jan. 9.
During her sophomore season, Haskell posted career-highs in scoring (14.4), rebounding (4.0), assists (2.9), made field goals (146) and made threes (60). She started all 31 games in 2021-22, averaging 31.6 minutes per game. Haskell ranked first in the MAAC and 20th in the NCAA with an 87.6 free throw percentage.
“We were really fortunate to have really good players from Western and Upstate New York previously,” Crowley stated. “Whether it was McKenna Maycock, Katie Healy, Mariah Ruff or Miranda Drummond. It’s something that we have to continue to do. I love Upstate New York and I think there are some really good players there and certainly in Western New York. Hopefully Dani is the first of many to come moving forward.”
Prior to Canisius, Haskell earned six varsity letters at Franklinville High School. She finished her high school career with 3,227 points, ranking second by a female in New York State High School history. Her 3,227 career points are the most by a Western New York player, male or female.
Haskell averaged 31 points and six rebounds during her senior campaign. She made 467 3-pointers during her high school career and was named New York State Class D MVP in 2018 and 2019 as well as earning Class D First Team honors in 2020. Haskell was a three-time All-Western New York honoree, highlighted by Player of the Year honors in 2019. She is also a four-time Big 30 Player of the Year.
Haskell’s older sister Ally played softball for the Bonnies from 2018-22.