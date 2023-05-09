ST. BONAVENTURE, N.Y. — The St. Bonaventure men’s basketball team has added another piece to its roster puzzle for next season.
And he’s from … where else?
Putnam Science Academy.
Duane Thompson, a 6-foot-8 forward out of the Connecticut-based prep school, initially a 2024 prospect, has reclassified to 2023 and committed to St. Bonaventure, ESPN’s Jeff Borzello reported Sunday night. He held high-major offers from Seton Hall and Virginia Tech, plus offers from George Mason, George Washington, UMass, FIU and Fairfield, according to 247sports.com, before choosing the Bonnies.
He’ll be the fourth player on the Bona current roster from Putnam, a pipeline that began with Kyle Lofton, joining Barry Evans, Bryant transfer Charles Pride and incoming freshman guard Miles Rose.
Thompson, along with Rose, was one of Putnam’s top contributor’s last season, helping the Mustangs to the National Prep School championship with an 80-76 victory over Sunrise Christian Academy in the March 15 title game.
Thompson had several double-digit outings as Putnam won 24-straight games en route to its second-straight crown and fourth in the last six years (one of which was won by Lofton and Osun Osunniyi). In the final, Rose hit 1-of-2 free throws with 15 seconds left to make it 78-76 and give Putnam some breathing room.
Thompson, a Holbrook, Mass., native is viewed as a skilled combo forward and an established scorer, the latter of which hasn’t always been the case with incoming prep school Bona additions.
But just like a number of other “finds” who have gone on to successful Bona careers, coach Mark Schmidt and his staff seem to have landed the Putnam product just as he was beginning to burst onto the national recruiting scene.
Thompson “enjoyed a breakout April playing for BABC (his Boston Amateur Basketball Club AAU team), showing impressive versatility and shooting ability at 6-8,” Borzello tweeted upon the forward’s commitment.
Putnam’s people went as far as saying that Thompson “has the highest ceiling of PSA hoops to Bonnies player yet, and we’ve had some pretty good ones.”
“Duane is a program kid,” PSA assistant Josh Scraba told college basketball insider Adam Zagoria. “The hallway, the dorm, practice, film, whatever it is, his energy is on another level.”
Touching on just how above-the-radar Thompson had recently started to become, Scraba added, “He’s tough, he’s physical and he’s a legit 6-8 scorer. In 2024, he ends up with 10-plus high-major options. He made a great choice going in 2023 to play for a great coach that’s going to put him in every position to be successful on the court right away.”
The college hoops blogger Stretching the Floor echoed that sentiment.
“It’s hard to expect much from (reclassified) prospects for next season’s impact, but Duane Thompson’s game as a 6-8, 215 combo forward is very diverse and will impact (the Bonnies) in a variety of ways.”
Thompson is the fourth member of the Bonnies’ 2023 recruiting class, joining his Putnam teammate Rose; Pride — who was one of the best pure scorers in the portal — and George Washington transfer big man Noel Brown. He’ll also be part of a freshmen class that includes Rose and redshirt center Melian Martinez.
Hoops analyst Andrew Slater credited the same Bona assistant for being able to land both Pride and Thompson in the last few weeks.
In total, Bona now has 11 scholarship players for next season, welcoming back its top six players (as of this point) from last year, plus Martinez, while adding the four in this year’s recruiting class. It has two remaining scholarships available.
The regular signing period closes on May 17, after which prospective players aren’t bound by a National Letter of Intent. Additionally, the deadline to enter the transfer portal is May 11, meaning by the end of the week we should have a pretty clear idea on where Bona’s roster will stand heading into the 2023-24 campaign.