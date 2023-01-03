ST. BONAVENTURE, N.Y. — Amid a four-game losing streak, a 10-game layoff before Atlantic 10 play may have been just what the St. Bonaventure men’s basketball team needed.

The Bonnies put those mid-December doldrums behind them Saturday afternoon on New Year’s Eve, turning their A-10 opener against Massachusetts into a one-sided affair with an 83-64 victory, led by Daryl Banks III’s 31-point explosion on 9-of-17 shooting (6-of-12 on 3-pointers).

