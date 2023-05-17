ST. BONAVENTURE, N.Y. – St. Bonaventure women’s basketball coach Jim Crowley has announced the addition of Isabellah Middleton to the roster.
Middleton, a 5-foot-9 guard, joins the Bonnies after three seasons at Slippery Rock.
“Isabellah is a great addition for us,” Crowley said. “She’s a guard that can score in a lot of ways. The thing we are most excited for is that she just keeps getting better. If you look at the great improvement she has made in her career, you can tell she is a great worker. She is someone who is hungry and can just put the ball in the hoop in a lot of different ways that will fit what we want to do.”
As a redshirt sophomore last season, Middleton raised her scoring average by eight points and her rebounding by almost five boards per night from the previous year. She led Slippery Rock in scoring and rebounding, posting 17 points and eight rebounds per contest. She started all 28 games, averaging 34 minutes while shooting 38 percent from the floor, 32 percent from three-point range and 72 percent from the free throw line. Middleton earned All-PSAC West Second Team honors following the season.
Middleton registered 10 games of 20-plus points and eight double-doubles during her time with The Rock.
A Leesburg, Va., native, Middleton was a standout player for Tuscarora High School, earning All-District and All-Region honors all four seasons. She was a four-year letterwinner in basketball while also earning a letter in lacrosse.
She averaged 24 points and 12 rebounds during her senior season en route to becoming Tuscarora’s all-time leading scorer and earning All-Loudon County Girls Basketball Player of the Year honors.
Middleton joins Dani Haskell and Tamar Voor de Poort as the third member of Crowley’s 2023 recruiting class.