Now at the midway point of the season, the contrast has become no less stark.
The St. Bonaventure men’s basketball team has not only been nearly unbeatable at home, forging a 7-1 record, but has also shown flashes of dominance, winning by an average of 13 points.
Bona fares much better offensively, the microcosm for which happens to be its best player, Daryl Banks III, who’s averaging an impressive 21 points at home to a mediocre 14 away from the RC. It falls into fewer scoring droughts, clamps down defensively, allowing an average of just 63 points compared to 76 elsewhere, and puts opponents away. The road, however, is a different story. The Bonnies are just 1-6 outside their home confines, 0-5 in true road contests (if we’re counting South Dakota State as such) and losing those games by an average of nearly 10 points.
It’s not just that it’s been difficult to win on the road with a young Bona team; it’s that almost all of its toughest foes have come under these circumstances, including Buffalo, Iona and Northern Iowa. And that trend will continue this afternoon (4 o’clock, WPIG-FM, ESPN+-live stream) when Bona meets league heavyweight Saint Louis — in another jaunt to the midwest — inside Chaifetz Arena.
THIS MARKS the latest Bona has gone without a road win since 2009-10, coach Mark Schmidt’s third season, when it collected the first such victory on Jan. 20 (not counting just last year, when the Bonnies didn’t play their first true road game until Jan. 11). Competition-level aside, what can they do to finally nab a “road kill?”
“We gotta play better, that’s the bottom line,” Schmidt said. “You’re down 10-0 before the game starts, so … you gotta play better, you gotta execute better, you can’t have lulls, you gotta defend better. We haven’t played consistently well on the road. Even (Wednesday’s 73-69 win over George Mason), if we play that game on the road, we probably lose. You gotta play your ‘A’ game on the road if you’re going to win.”
FOR BONA (8-7, 2-0), today represents both an opportunity for just its fourth 3-0 league start in program history AND to add to its early message that intends on being on a top-four contender again this winter.
For the Billkens (9-6) and their maligned-by-Bona-fans coach Travis Ford, it’s a chance to start saving their season. Dayton and Saint Louis were supposed to be the league’s at-large contenders this year, picked Nos. 1 and 2 in the preseason poll due largely to what they had back; for SLU, it was all-conference guards Yuri Collins and Gibson Jimerson, star guard Javonte Perkins back from a season-long injury and top-flight big man Francis Okoro, among others.
Both, however, have underachieved greatly (though Dayton’s struggles have been more injury-related), putting the Atlantic 10 squarely in line for its first one-bid season since 2007. Saint Louis got off to a solid start 5-1 start with wins over Memphis and Providence, but has since gone 4-5 (1-1), getting trounced on the road by Iona (84-62), barely edging Saint Joe’s in its A-10 opener and falling at UMass, 90-81, on Wednesday night.
Oh, the talent is there for SLU to be a top-two team.
COLLINS, a First Team All-A-10 selection a season ago, has played at an elite level this year, leading the nation in assists (an impressive 10.6) while scoring 12.3 points per game. Jimerson averages a team-best 13 points while Missouri transfer Javon Pickett and Perkins are adding 11 and 10 a night, respectively.
Behind this group, Saint Louis is averaging a league-best 77 points per game, which, especially in the comfort of its home gym, will no doubt be a big challenge for Bona’s mostly stout defense, which surrenders 66.4 points (good for fourth-best in the A-10).
But for Bona, the clear-cut key will be containing Collins.
“He’s probably the best point guard in the league, one of the best point guards in the country,” Schmidt said. “He makes them go, he’s hard to guard. He’s always in a ball screen, he does a great job of advance passing, getting his guys shots in the open court. He’s got a tremendous IQ.
“We gotta do a good job in ball screen defense, we gotta do a good job in transition defense, we gotta corral him. He’s the motor, he’s the reason why they’re so good. When he’s not in the game, they’re not nearly as effective, because he’s a special player.”
BONA HAS had an effective blueprint for the Billkens, sweeping two regular-season games in three days last winter, including a 68-61 victory at Chaifetz, and would have gone 3-0 against them had it not been for uncharacteristically missing two free throws at the end of last year’s A-10 Tournament quarterfinal.
The Bonnies held Saint Louis to 61 and 57 points in two of those three meetings. But that was with an entirely different team. The task now will be for a new group to execute that gameplan against a veteran Billikens bunch.
“It’s a challenge,” Schmidt said. “They got … the big guy inside, they got good wings, Jimerson is one of the better 3-point shooters in the league (making over 2.5 per game), so they surround (Collins) with good pieces, and Coach Ford puts them in the right spots.”
Of where his team stands at exactly the halfway mark of the year, Schmidt noted: “We’re still learning what it takes to be successful, especially on the road. That’s really it. When we play well, we have a chance to be competitive; when we don’t, we’re not gonna win.
“We gotta play really well for us to win … really well meaning, we gotta bring the energy, we gotta bring execution, we gotta bring physical toughness, mental toughness. We gotta play really well in the next 16 games every game if we’re gonna win.”