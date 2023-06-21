NEW YORK (AP) — Aaron Judge appears to be responding to a second platelet-rich plasma injection to his right big toe yet has not resumed baseball activities.
Judge was hurt June 3 when he ran into a wall while making a catch at Dodger Stadium. The Yankees announced the first injection on June 6 and said Judge had another last Thursday.
“I’m encouraged by what I’m seeing,” Yankees manager Aaron Boone said before Tuesday’s series opener against Seattle. “He’s been slowly doing better and able to do more things, but do feel like hopefully that was the start of him really starting to make some real progress.”
Boone said the swelling subsided and Judge is able to do more activity on the toe while keeping balanced.
Judge is the reigning AL MVP after setting an AL record with 62 home runs last year. He is hitting .291 with 19 homers and 40 RBIs, and the Yankees are 8-14 with Judge on the injured list and 31-19 when he has been available. They have lost eight of 12 since the latest injury.
“Been through these wars enough to know that you got to deal with the ups and downs the same way,” general manager Brian Cashman said.
“We got a really good team when we’re flying high and playing the way we’re capable of. Right now, we haven’t been doing that and so it looks bad, it feels bad, it tastes bad. And no one likes losing, so I understand why the fans are upset and not happy with how it’s playing out. But there’s a long way to go and we intend to make sure we do what’s necessary to get where we need to be.”
Harrison Bader returned to the lineup Tuesday night for the first time since straining his right hamstring while running out an infield single at Seattle on May 29. The 29-year-old Gold Glove center fielder went 2 for 12 with five strikeouts in three minor league injury rehabilitation games with Double-A Somerset. He had originally hoped to rejoin the Yankees for last weekend’s series at Fenway Park.
“If I was put in a situation where I was in Fenway and I need to do something big for the team, I just wasn’t completely positive that that final gear was there,” Bader said. “Just didn’t really know what was on the other side of pushing it fully.”
Bader is hitting .267 with six homers, 19 RBIs and six stolen bases in 26 games. He didn’t make his season debut until May 2 after straining his left oblique during spring training.