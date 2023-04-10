BALTIMORE (AP) — Aaron Judge homered twice, Nelson Cortes pitched into the sixth inning after umpires forced him to blot out a marking on his glove and the New York Yankees beat Baltimore 5-3 on Sunday to take two of three from the Orioles.
Judge hit solo homers in the third inning off Tyler Wells (0-1) and the eighth inning off Logan Gillaspie for his 28th multihomer game and first this season. Judge is batting .364 and has four homers in nine games this season after hitting his fourth in game 17 last year en route to an American League record 62.
Franchy Cordero also went deep for the Yankees, who have homered in their first nine games for the fourth time.
Judge has homered in 10 of his last 18 games against the Orioles and has 37 homers against them. Judge had three hits and is batting .315 with 21 homers and 42 RBIs in 47 games at Camden Yards. With 224 home runs, he passed Don Mattingly for 11th on the Yankees’ career list.
Off to a 6-3 start, New York has won its first three series for just the third time in 20 years. The Yankees won their first five in 2010 and first four in 2020.
Adley Rutschman went 4 for 4 with a homer in the eighth off Jimmy Cordero that pulled the Orioles to 5-3. He is batting .389.
Cortes (2-0) improved to 4-0 with 56 strikeouts in eight appearances against Baltimore, allowing two runs and four hits in 5 1/3 innings with five strikeouts and two walks.
Cleveland Guardians 7, Seattle Mariners 6
CLEVELAND (AP) — José Ramírez slid past catcher Cal Raleigh’s tag to score the winning run in the 12th inning, giving the Cleveland Guardians a 7-6 victory over the Seattle Mariners on Sunday.
Teoscar Hernández’s two-out single gave the Mariners a 6-5 lead in the top of the 12th, but Seattle’s bullpen faltered again.
Ramírez beat the throw from second baseman Kolten Wong on Josh Bell’s ground ball. Amed Rosario began the inning at second base and Penn Murfee (1-2) walked Ramírez intentionally. The runners moved up on Murfee’s wild pickoff throw to second base. Josh Naylor’s groundout tied the game.
Cleveland rookie Will Brennan tied the game twice — with a two-out, two-run double in the ninth and an RBI single in the 11th.
The Mariners took the lead again in the 12th. Nick Sandlin struck out two with Julio Rodríguez at second. Cal Raleigh was intentionally walked before Hernández’s single to left field.
The Guardians loaded the bases with two outs in the 11th, but JB Bukauskas, called up from Triple-A Tacoma before the game, struck out Rosario looking on a 3-2 pitch.
Jarred Kelenic’s one-out double and Wong’s sacrifice fly in the 11th gave Seattle a 5-3 lead. Andrés Giménez’s double off Bukauskas scored automatic runner Josh Naylor in the bottom of the inning. Following a groundout, Brennan delivered again, bouncing a single to right through a drawn-in infield.
Los Angeles Angels 9, Toronto Blue Jays 5
ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — The Angels celebrate homers by putting a celebratory hat on the head of the hitter when he returns to the dugout, and Shohei Ohtani picked out quite the new chapeau for this season: A samurai helmet made of metal and weighing several pounds.
The Halos’ heavy hat got plenty of action in their first home victory of the season.
Mike Trout hit a three-run homer in the fifth inning, and Los Angeles roared back from a four-run deficit for a 9-5 victory over the Toronto Blue Jays on Saturday night.
Ohtani doubled and scored in the fourth before Trout capped a four-run rally in the fifth by homering in his second straight game for the Angels, who have won five of seven. Hunter Renfroe hit his first homer for the Angels and drove in three runs, while Luis Rengifo also homered in the fifth.
“We’ve got a really good chance of hitting the ball really hard this year, so we’ve got to keep going and stay healthy,” Renfroe said.
Both Trout and Renfroe were surprised by the weight of the samurai helmet, which already broke the stand on which it was sitting in the Angels’ dugout. Renfroe figured he hadn’t worn a hat that heavy since he played football.
“They’re having fun with it,” Angels manager Phil Nevin said of the helmet. “I like to see it on them, for sure.”
Bo Bichette and Matt Chapman hit two-run homers in the third for the Blue Jays, whose four-game winning streak ended. George Springer also homered, but it was Toronto’s only run in the final six innings.