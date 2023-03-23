SPORTS-BBO-HERNANDEZ-COLUMN-GET

Shohei Ohtani of Team Japan reacts after the final out of the World Baseball Classic Championship defeating Team USA, 3-2, at loanDepot park on Tuesday, March 21, 2023, in Miami.

 Eric Espada/Getty Images/TNS

MIAMI (AP) — Shohei Ohtani’s strikeout of Mike Trout, Trea Turner’s go-ahead, eighth-inning grand slam against Venezuela, Japan’s walk-off semifinal win and Mexico’s comeback from a four-run deficit against Puerto Rico will be replayed over and over.

Edwin Díaz’s season-ending knee injury and Jose Altuve’s broken finger will be discussed all year, too.

Trending Food Videos

Local & Social