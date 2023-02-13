US-NEWS-FORMER-GUARDIANS-CATCHER-AUSTIN-HEDGES-1-PLD.jpg

Austin Hedges, shown here with the Cleveland Guardians, will likely be Pittsburgh’s everyday catcher in 2023.

 John Kuntz/TNS

For a second consecutive season, the Pirates will attempt to fill a sizable hole behind home plate with a former Cleveland Guardians backstop. It doesn’t require much advanced thought to figure that they’re hoping Austin Hedges fares better than Roberto Perez did this past season.

Nothing against the Puerto Rico native. The Pirates actually really liked Perez. But he played just 21 games before requiring season-ending surgery on his hamstring, and the position devolved into a revolving door in his absence.

