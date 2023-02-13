For a second consecutive season, the Pirates will attempt to fill a sizable hole behind home plate with a former Cleveland Guardians backstop. It doesn’t require much advanced thought to figure that they’re hoping Austin Hedges fares better than Roberto Perez did this past season.
Nothing against the Puerto Rico native. The Pirates actually really liked Perez. But he played just 21 games before requiring season-ending surgery on his hamstring, and the position devolved into a revolving door in his absence.
This offseason, the Pirates seemingly traded offense for reliability by signing Austin Hedges to a one-year deal worth $5 million in free agency. While any offense they get figures to be a bonus, it’s tough to knock Hedges’ defensive resume.
Since making his MLB debut in 2015, no catcher in MLB has accumulated more defensive runs saved (per FanGraphs) than Hedges, with the 30-year-old accounting for 75. Pitchers love throwing to Hedges, for his ability to call a game and sacrifice his body for their success as well as his ability to steal strikes via framing while also controlling the running game.
“Defensive skill, the way that’s measured nowadays, has been pretty well-reported,” general manager Ben Cherington said. “We certainly believe that’s a legitimate skill that [Hedges] has — to impact the game defensively with receiving, throwing, blocking, etc.”
To finish our four-part preview series, let’s take a closer looking at the team’s catching situation, as well as some elements of strategy that could matter to the Pirates in 2023.
FOUR THOUGHTS
1. Fans get too worked up over catchers’ offense. Check out FanGraphs’ valuation of offensive runs above average. Four of the eight lowest teams in 2022 still made the playoffs: Guardians, Astros, Cardinals and Mets.
Now, I’m also aware that the top four all made it, too: Phillies, Blue Jays, Braves and Dodgers — plus the Mariners (sixth) and Yankees (11th). Never hurts to have JT Realmuto or Sean Murphy, but there are only so many two-way catchers, to steal a hockey term.
We know Hedges can defend, but there’s little evidence to show he can hit, including an OPS of .489 in 2022. So what? Send him up there with a Whiffle ball bat. If he legitimately helps the pitching staff and functions as one of the best defensive catchers in MLB, I’m OK with it.
Also, there’s a chance Hedges could improve at the plate. In 2018, he slashed .231/.282/.429 and hit 14 home runs. Not spectacular but decent. Against fastballs, Hedges batted .260 and slugged .503. This past season, those numbers dropped to .159 and .261.
If Hedges finds even a fraction of success while facing fastballs, it could help nudge his offense into acceptable range.
2. There’s no shortage of excitement among the fan base for Endy Rodriguez and Henry Davis — and for good reason. Both are terrific young players. But I also don’t have a problem with Tyler Heineman potentially opening the season as the Pirates’ backup catcher, for a couple reasons.
One, Heineman actually caught decently well last year. Was worth 5 defensive runs saved per FanGraphs; only 12 throughout MLB were better. Accounted for 4.8 framing runs, a number bettered by only 15 catchers. When looking at fielding runs above average, Heineman (9.5) was 20th.
Translation: Like Hedges, Heineman probably won’t add much from an offensive standpoint, but he’s not going to embarrass himself on the defensive side of the ball.
3. The Pirates should steal plenty of bases this season and potentially finish in the top 10 across MLB.
Ke’Bryan Hayes led the way with 20 last season — this despite a .314 on-base percentage. Oneil Cruz has 10 steals in 87 games. Rodolfo Castro had five in 71 games (with a .299 OBP). Ji Hwan Bae saw just 10 game but stole three. Jack Suwinski should swipe more than four bags in 106 games.
If you look at the Pirates’ sprint speeds, they have some guys who can run: Cruz 29.8 feet per second (12th); Andrew McCutchen 28.9 (61st); plus Bae (29.0), Tucupita Marcano (28.8) and Suwinski (28.7). Should the Pirates get on base with any consistency, expect some action.
4. I’m conflicted about their defense. Part of me worries because I don’t think Cruz/Castro will be a particularly strong combo up the middle. Neither has shown much consistency. At the same time, it’s weird how the Pirates’ 2022 season played out from a defensive standpoint.
Obviously they finished last in errors (121) and fielding percentage (.979). Meanwhile, they were 10th in range runs saved (7.8) and 14th in shift runs (19). In other words, the Pirates were in the right position a lot, they just booted routine plays. (It’s probably what your eyes told you; just saying it’s supported by numbers.)
Can that improve as players mature? The team can/should certainly hope.
THREE NUMBERS
6.7: Runs created via baserunning for the Pirates, which ranked eighth in MLB. The Pirates have done some silly stuff under manager Derek Shelton, but they have been mostly good in this area.
3: Teams that got 20 or more offensive runs above average from catchers, compared to eight at first base. Meaning the Pirates aren’t the only team to get lackluster offense from behind the plate.
89: Stolen bases for the Pirates in 2022, which ranked 14th in MLB.
TWO PREDICTIONS
1. Aside from Hedges and Hayes, not sure I see a ton of defensive value being accrued here. The Pirates might not be the worst in MLB, but I don’t see them blossoming into an elite defensive outfit.
2. Rodriguez catches ... but Henry Davis becomes the primary prospect behind the plate.
This works because of how well Rodriguez hits; he’s too valuable to risk catching five days a week. I can maybe see this unfolding like Dalton Varsho in Arizona (114 games in the outfield in ‘22, 31 behind the plate).
Rodriguez, who’s certainly not incapable back there, catches once or twice a week ... but plays other positions to keep his bat in the lineup. Meanwhile, Davis has a breakthrough season and establishes himself as the primary guy at that position for the future.
ONE FUN FACT
Hayes finished with the most steals for a Pirates third baseman since Bill Madlock swiped 21 bags in 1979.