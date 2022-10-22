SPORTS-BBA-YANKEES-BOONE-GET

Manager Aaron Boone of the New York Yankees reacts against the Houston Astros during the eighth inning in game two of the American League Championship Series at Minute Maid Park on Oct. 20, 2022, in Houston.

 Carmen Mandato/Getty Images/TNS

NEW YORK (AP) — A power outage could mean a quick end to the New York Yankees’ postseason.

Houston largely has kept the Yankees from hitting home runs, allowing only a pair of solo shots. The Astros arrive in New York with a 2-0 AL Championship Series lead going into Game 3 on Saturday, halfway toward their third ALCS win over the Yankees in six seasons.

