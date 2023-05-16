BALTIMORE — It has probably been tough to see or appreciate during a rough stretch that has included trouble fielding routine ground balls up the middle. But the Pirates this season have enjoyed some terrific defense at first base from Carlos Santana.
For anyone who has watched the Pirates the past couple of seasons, it’s likely been a nice change, too.
In fact, according to FanGraphs’ defensive runs saved, Santana — a 37-year-old signed for one year, $6.725 million this past November — is tied with Christian Walker of the Diamondbacks for the DRS lead with 3. As a team, only the Giants (5) have been better than the Pirates (4) in defensive runs saved by first basemen.
“It’s been extremely helpful,” Pirates manager Derek Shelton said of Santana’s consistency and the improvement the Pirates have enjoyed. “It’s something that we thought about this offseason and targeted. We knew we needed to be better at that position on both sides of the ball. It’s one of the reasons we went after Carlos.”
Through his first 33 games at the position, Santana has made just one error on 256 total chances. For anyone who has watched the Pirates first basemen start a double play over the past handful of years, his throws have also been a welcomed improvement.
Should Santana’s strong play continue, he could turn this into one of the best defensive seasons of his career, at least according to defensive runs saved. His high-water mark came in 2017, when Santana was worth 8 DRS, a huge swing from where he was at in 2015 (minus-11).
A former catcher, Santana played some first base from 2011-13 but transitioned away from the position while with Cleveland in 2014, catching just 11 times and spending 120 games between first and third base.
Santana credited third base/infield coach Mike Sarbaugh for helping him make the switch — and also displaying a lot of patience.
In 2016, Santana split time with veteran Mike Napoli, playing only 64 games at first. But he credited Napoli for showing him a bunch of nuances to the position, with things like footwork, angles and properly executing throws.
“I’m very passionate about it,” Santana said. “I love to play first base. That’s why I play so hard. I try to anticipate all the time. My mind is always going.”
While Santana’s throwing has been markedly better than that of Josh Bell and his mobility crushes the likes of Yoshi Tsutsugo or John Nogowski, it might not be what stands out most about his player over there.
At his age, Santana understandably lacks elite range. When looking at FanGraphs’ range runs saved (RngR), Santana ranks 34th out of the 39 first basemen who’ve logged at least 100 innings in 2023 at minus-0.4. However, he has helped mitigate that by what’s probably best described as courage and preparation.
Santana spends a lot of time before games and series understanding where to position himself. He also thinks the game along with the pitcher, catcher and batter, a process that allows him to anticipate when a ball might come his way.
While you can quantify sure hands or throwing, it’s impossible to do that for a lack of fear.
“It’s been awesome,” Ke’Bryan Hayes said. “Having a veteran guy over there, he’s really good. He’s knocked some balls off his face, off his body. He plays hard every single night. He goes about it the right way.”
Part of that is how diligent Santana is about taking care about his body. He obviously still moves well enough to play the position and takes pride in keeping his body in “elite shape,” as Shelton described.
Santana has logged 1,135 games at the position and has seen pretty much everything there is to see over there.
“He has really good instincts,” Shelton said. “I think we’ve seen that on balls that he’s had to leave his feet for to go down the line.
“Similar to his at-bats, there’s a sense of calm. When a ball is hit, you sometimes see guys try to rush feeds. He always takes his time. He has a really good feel for where the baserunner is. I think that sense of calm kinda goes both ways.”
Fans don’t see this last part, but there’s been a hidden trick to Santana’s defensive success over the years.
During pregame work and throughout spring training, Santana uses a miniature glove, one that measures 9 1/2 inches compared to his game model that’s 12 1/2.
The smaller pocket might look funny, but Santana swears by it, insisting it reduces his margin for errors and forces him to avoid laziness when it comes to watching the ball into his glove.
“It helps me a lot,” Santana said.
At this point, Santana could use an oven mitt over there, and nobody would complain. The Pirates needed the defensive help, and he has been happy to provide it. The only thing missing in Santana’s mind has been the offensive production.
Santana has hit .239 with a .327 on-base percentage through 37 games, with 11 doubles, two home runs and 20 RBIs. However, Santana’s walk rate (11.9%) represents a drop from his mark of 14.0% in 2022, and his slugging percentage is the third-lowest mark of his career.
“I’m trying to figure out,” Santana said. “It’s getting better the last couple of series. I’m not hitting what I want, but I’m getting on base. I think I can do better. It’s a long season.”