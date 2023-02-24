SPORTS-RANGERS-ROSTEROLOGY-VERSION-20-OPENING-3-DA.jpg

Texas Rangers infielder Marcus Semien makes a catch during a spring training workout at the team’s training facility on Tuesday, Feb. 21, 2023, in Surprise, AZ.

 Shafkat Anowar/TNS

PHOENIX (AP) — Milwaukee manager Craig Counsell needed to add some pop to his lineup a couple years ago, so he put a few more big bodies in his four-man infield, sacrificing defensive range for offensive thump.

“They combined for a weight of over 1,000 pounds,” Counsell said, laughing.

Tags

Local & Social

Trending Food Videos