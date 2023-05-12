A fine day at the plate, albeit in a losing effort, from Andrew McCutchen on Wednesday afternoon accomplished a number of tasks.
For one, a 3 for 3 day raised his batting average 21 percentage points, up to a respectable .255. There was also his seventh homer of the season, a two-run blast in the third that moved McCutchen into a tie with Jack Suwinski for the team lead.
Even so, after the Pirates’ 4-3 loss to the Colorado Rockies, their eighth defeat in nine games, McCutchen expressed dissatisfaction with his first month and change back in Pittsburgh.
“No, not even close. I can be better,” McCutchen said. “My April started off good, was a little shaky at the end, continued into May, not feeling like I’m doing what I feel like I could be doing.”
Of course, McCutchen’s beginning of May was afflicted by a left ankle sprain that sidelined him for a few games. Since returning on May 7, McCutchen has walked in all four ensuing contests. But until Wednesday, he had just two hits in 17 at-bats to show from May 1 onward.
“Finally, I’m able to feel like today I’m feeling like myself again, seeing pitches and working counts, taking good swings on strikes and taking the balls,” McCutchen said. “If I’m doing that, I know I’m in a good spot, and it was a good start for me. So, hopefully, I can just build off that momentum personally and continue to keep producing.
‘But I’m not where I know I can be at yet.”
McCutchen naturally holds himself to a high standard, and with five all-star game appearances and an MVP in hand (all of which he racked up with the Pirates), it’d be hard to blame him. Still, there’s no question the veteran outfielder’s play has taken a step or two back in the last few years, through no fault of his own. A torn ACL in 2019 in his left knee hardly helped matters.
Even so, McCutchen’s presence in the lineup and the way he conducts himself sets a precedent for the rest of the Pirates. He’s still a feared hitter out of the three hole, too, with 44 home runs in the last couple of seasons. McCutchen hopes the way he swung the bat on Wednesday can have something of a trickle-down effect for the rest of the ball club.
“I hope having these at-bats, me going out there and doing what I do, hopefully I’m able to set an example and just continue, keep the line rolling,” McCutchen said. “That’s the way I’ve always played the game — understanding what I can do, understanding I can work pitches in an at-bat, regardless of what the inning is and try to get myself on base. That’s what I’m going to continue to keep doing and hopefully it rubs off.”
Calm and collected as always, McCutchen’s at-bats on Wednesday were consistent with the approach he’s instituted over a decade-plus MLB career. Each of McCutchen’s first three plate appearances lasted seven pitches. Ironically, it was his walk that was the shortest, requiring just six offerings from a tough reliever in the Rockies’ Justin Lawrence.
“Never been not chill. I’ve always only ever known one way and that’s trying to control the at-bat, doing it as much as I can,” McCutchen said. “When it gets away from me, I just got to try and get myself back to that.”
Signed for more than just his on-field abilities, McCutchen’s role within the Pirates clubhouse is abundantly clear as an elder statesman with a voice that carries significant weight. Even amid a down end to April and trying start to May, it’s McCutchen’s track record, both in Pittsburgh and other cities, that’s allowed him to return to the Pirates as a leader after five seasons away.
He may not be satisfied with his start to the season, but McCutchen remains aware that for the Pirates to get out of their current funk, he has to continue to lead by example and be vocal when the time is right.
“That ain’t about what you do on the field; it’s about the precedent that you have. I could care less what I do on the field — I know the impact that I can have in the clubhouse and on the field,” McCutchen said. “You’ve had people in the past that want to talk when they’re doing well. Those people, you don’t like those type of people. I talk when I have to, speak when I have to. Whatever I do out there is what I do out there, but it doesn’t make it harder for me.
“If I have something to say, they’re going to listen.”