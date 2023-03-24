BRADENTON, Fla. — David Bednar has pitched in only three Grapefruit League games and has a 9.00 ERA, with two walks and the same number of home runs allowed.
Not that anyone should take those numbers even remotely seriously.
Not with what the Pirates closer experienced while pitching for Team USA at the World Baseball Classic, an experience Bednar continually called “unbelievable” throughout a 10-minute return interview on Thursday morning at LECOM Park.
“It’s such an honor to have the opportunity to play for your country and have USA across your chest,” Bednar said. “It’s really special. The whole thing was done so well. Just unbelievable throughout the whole process. Really, really cool.”
As for the pitching, Bednar fared extremely well, picking up a win and producing a 2.25 ERA in four appearances/innings, with no walks, five strikeouts and a .214 batting average against. Bednar’s velocity showed. His curveball and splitter looked sharp.
Start the real games, and he’s ready.
“Definitely a different vibe coming into spring training after that,” Bednar said. “I don’t think I’ve ever been more ready for game action than right now. But these next couple games will be good just to keep tuning up some stuff.”
The Pirates will likely get Bednar into a game in the next day or so, but it’s not like the 2022 All-Star needs to prove anything. In the WBC, Bednar was terrific in striking out three of four against Great Britain, then buzzing through Colombia on just eight pitches.
After picking up the win against Venezuela in the quarterfinals, Bednar even appeared in the championship game, pitching a scoreless seventh to keep his team close. The hit he gave up was obviously a memorable one, with Shohei Ohtani beating out an infield single.
Facing Ohtani, the tournament darling and a legitimate “unicorn” throughout the sport, Bednar said only one thing crossed his mind.
“Honestly, just trying to punch a ticket,” Bednar said, using baseball slang for notching a strikeout. “My mindset the whole tournament was, ‘Just throw strikes.’ When you have these players behind you, throw strikes and good things will happen.”
As for other parts of the experience, Bednar first off said he’d do it again in a heartbeat.
“Without a doubt,” he said. “One of the most special experiences I’ve ever had in my life and something I’ll take with me forever.”
After injuries to Mets closer Edwin Diaz and Astros second baseman Jose Altuve, some have questioned the legitimacy or need for the WBC, citing the risk outweighing the reward. Maybe those opinions changed after the final, but Bednar obviously disagrees with the sentiment.
He was much more blown away by the amount of pride he saw inside the Team USA clubhouse. How players genuinely wanted to represent their country and bring home gold.
“Everybody was pulling in one direction and really just wanting to win,” Bednar said. “That pride of having USA across the chest is really something super special. You can’t put into words how meaningful it is.”
Bednar, born in Mt. Lebanon and raised in Mars, joked he should’ve had a pallet of IC Light delivered and shared it with his teammates, though he did have a Clemente Bridge decal inscribed on both his glove and spikes used for the tournament.
When Ohtani faced Mike Trout in the ninth inning of the final, a spectacular moment that seemed completely improbable, Bednar said he was like everyone else: transfixed by the entire thing, in disbelief that it actually happened.
“What are the chances?” Bednar said. “What an at-bat, too. All the games throughout the tournament were unbelievable. I was watching every single pitch, the back-and-forth between every game. I think the common theme is the pride everybody has for their country and playing for something bigger than wins and losses; it was for the pride back home.”
Now, well, life is a little different for Bednar until the regular season starts, back to the spring training grind and closing out the exhibition schedule. But if Bednar learned anything from the WBC thing — and he did — it was about how truly great players carry themselves.
How they never seem to take anything for granted and stick to their routines, regardless of setting or stakes. It’s what Bednar plans to do here, as he and the Pirates ready to open the season next Thursday in Cincinnati.
“I’m really optimistic about this group,” Bednar said. “I’m really excited to be back here in camp and get things rolling with these guys. I’m really excited for this season. Personally, I’m about as prepared as I’ve ever been to pitch in those moments.”