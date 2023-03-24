pirates

David Bednar of the Pittsburgh Pirates pitches during the 2022 Major League Baseball All-Star game. Bednar represented the United States at the 2023 World Baseball Classic.

 Pittsburgh Pirates

BRADENTON, Fla. — David Bednar has pitched in only three Grapefruit League games and has a 9.00 ERA, with two walks and the same number of home runs allowed.

Not that anyone should take those numbers even remotely seriously.

