JOHNSONBURG — For a moment, it seemed like the Johnsonburg softball team’s run at defending their title was going to be cut short.
After Karns City put up a large lead early, the pressure was set on the Ramettes. Determined to keep their dreams of repeat titles alive, Jburg poured in six runs in the bottom of the sixth, rallying for a 7-3 comeback victory over the Gremlins.
“Earlier in the game we had the bases loaded a couple times, we just couldn’t get that hit to start putting some runs together,” said Johnsonburg Gary Gerber. “Starting with the bottom of the lineup and rolling over to the top, everyone contributed to the win.”
The Ramettes’ batting looked promising early. Natalie Dunworth nailed a triple on Jburg’s first at-bat. Two batters later, Zoey Grunthaner brought in a run off a single. In the third however, KC rallied with three scores, one of them coming off a Jburg error, to take a 3-1 lead heading into the fourth.
Neither team could find another score until the sixth, when the Ramettes’ patience and power came into play.
Maria Casillio hit a single and rounded homeplate on a Gremlin error before Jburg put two on base with a double and a walk. Then, Jenna Kasmierski, a clutch hitter all season, put the Rammettes back infront with a two-run single.
Jburg pulled away for good moments later, scoring on another Gremlin error which preceded Jayden Gardner’s single to bring in two runs.
“Winning just breeds confidence, and the girls just never gave up. We battled all the way through the very end.”
Kasmierski finished 3-for-4 with two runs batted in and one scored leading Jburg into the next round. Gardner tallied two runs batted in, Dunworth scored twice and Grunthaner went 1-for-3 with a run and an RBI. In the circle, Jones tallied seven strikeouts.
Moving into the semis, the Ramettes will now face the top-seeded Curwensville on Wednesday.
“Today, most of Karns’ City’s three runs were given to them. We can’t afford to give extra help, so we’re going to stress our pitching and defense,” said Gerber, “but with our clutch hitting, we should feel confident. For me, I wish they did it a little early, not wait until the sixth inning, but we battled all the way to the end.”
BASEBALL
St. Marys 6, Clearfield 3
DUBOIS — The number one seeded Dutchmen clinched the District 9 Class 4A Championship with a late-game comeback in the sixth inning.
Clearfield acted early, scoring a run off a ground out in the top of the first inning to assume the lead. St. Marys took the lead for the first time all game in the sixth inning, scoring five runs to secure the important victory.
Eli Rippey led the offense for the Dutchmen, going 3-for-4 and earning two RBIs and a run. Carter Price also found success, batting 1-for-2 with two RBis and scoring a run.
Starting pitcher Lucas Bauer started things off for St. Marys earned two strikeouts, with Charlie Coudriet coming in relief during the fourth inning to throw for three.
St. Marys now enters the sub-regional bracket with Districts 6 and 8, next facing Carrick from D8 on Tuesday, May 30.
AT ST MARYS R H E Clearfield 100 101 0 3 5 1 St. Marys 000 105 X 6 8 0
Clearfield:
Hunter Rumsky (6 SO, 6 BB), Morgen Billotte (5) (1 SO, 2 BB), Craig Mays (7) (0 SO, 0 BB) and Cole Bloom
St. Marys: Lucas Bauer (2 SO, 5 BB), Charlie Coudriet (4) (3 SO, 1 BB) and Vinny Lenze