(Editor’s Note: The District 9 softball playoffs preview will be published in Monday’s E-Edition of The Bradford Era)
After going under .500 and missing the playoffs a year prior, the Otto-Eldred baseball team rebuilt and rebounded, becoming one of several local teams to claim a spot in the District 9 postseason.
Last year, the Terrors dealt with the loss of several key seniors to graduation, as well as a large group of freshmen players. They finished 7-8 with the third spot in the North Allegany League. This year, O-E have significantly turned things around, boasting with a 13-5 record, the second best in the NAL.
“I’m not really sure if we reached our expectations (for the regular season) or not because I didn’t have high or low expectations coming into the year. We had a lot of unknowns, a lot of spots to fill, and it was kind of like a blank state coming into the season,” said Otto-Eldred head coach Lance Baker. “I think we really proved out of the gate that we were a team that could make some noise. All in all, I think our season leading up to the playoffs was a success.”
Max Splain has been the Terrors’ main man on the mound. Through 47 innings pitched, he has tallied 71 strikeouts while only giving up 15 walks. On the plate, Splain is also O-E’s second-best batter, finishing the regular season with a .463 average and 19 RBIs. Cal Minich holds the best average at .473 with 25 runs batted in, while Landon Francis sits at .392 and Manning Splain at .390.
“Max Splain is our go-to guy on the mound. He pitched all of our big games for us, but I think he was more of a known than anyone else,” said Baker. “Minich had a huge year at the plate for us, a huge improvement from last year. Manning Splain, at the top of our lineup, really set the stage for us and Landon Francis was big. The kid doesn’t strike out.”
In the first round of the postseason, which begins on Tuesday, the No. 3 Terrors will take on No. 6 Elk County Catholic, who will be looking to make another deep run in the playoffs. Last season, the Crusaders made it to the semifinals before falling to the eventual champions DuBois Central Catholic.
O-E and ECC have only met once this season on Friday, May 12, where the Crusaders walked away with a 6-1 win. While on paper, ECC’s 5-15 record may seem docile, Baker is hesitant to get comfortable just yet.
“(ECC’s) record doesn’t show how good of a team they really are. It doesn’t matter what seed we are and what seed they are, we can’t look past them,” said Baker. “We just need to stay the course. We don’t need to reinvent the wheel. Just throw strikes, limit walks, play good defense behind our pitchers, put the ball in play and manufacture runs. That’s been our M.O. all year.”
If O-E takes down the Crusaders, they will then travel to face the defending champions and No. 1 seeded Cardinals on Thursday, May 25.
Joining the Terrors’ in the Class A playoffs will be Cameron County. Similar to O-E, the Red Raiders have made some major strides this season, finishing 11-5 compared to their 3-9 record in 2022. Starting the season 9-2, CC locked up the fourth seed, earning home field advantage as they host No. 5 Union/A-C Valley on Tuesday.
Port Allegany enters the Class 2A playoff fresh off a second consecutive league title. Winning their last game over O-E on Wednesday, the Gators earned a North Allegany League banner and a 14-4 overall record, claiming the No. 2 seed.
“As a whole, I’ve been really proud of the kids stepping up this year. We set some goals at the beginning of the season to be where we’re at today. I think we’ve even surpassed our goals as far as what we’ve accomplished this season,” said Port Allegany head coach Josh McNeil. “The key was having a great core of leadership with our captains, Drew Evens, Blaine Moses, Noah Archer and Kaden Price. They really put the team in focus, and honestly they really were more of coach-players than just players this year.”
Evens held down the fort on both sides of the field. On the mound, he has recorded 102 strikeouts through 57 innings pitched, giving up only 34 hits. He is also leading the team in batting average with .491 along with 17 runs batted in, another team-high. Moses is second at the plate, with a .400 average, 16 RBIs and 20 runs scored over the season.
Last season, the Gators made it past the qualifying round but lost in the quarterfinals to soon-to-be-champions Johnsonburg. While they have the second seed and home field advantage, they will now face a first round opponent that swept them throughout the regular season: Kane.
The Gators and Wolves first met on Wednesday, April 19, when Kane ended Port’s undefeated opening with a 8-5 win. Three weeks later, the two teams met again, this time in Gator territory. Once again, Kane came out on top, 9-3. After the Wolves, Port will take on the winner of No. 3 Karns City vs No. 6 Coudersport, who finished the season 11-6.
With just two games separating them from a D9 finals appearance, Port is focusing on fine-tuning their defense.
“We really have to make sure we play error-free baseball, making sure that we’re staying in front of the ball on grounders, catching pop-flys, just the really absolute basics of the game. During the regular season, you can kind of get away sometimes but going into the postseason, it’s really the small things that need to be tightened up in order to be successful,” said McNeil. “That’s our main focus as well as being really disciplined at the plate offensively.”
Instead of playing in their own district postseason, St. Marys will be facing off in the Class 4A sub-regional tournament.
The Dutchmen started the season on shaky ground, starting 0-2 which eventually turned into 5-6 through their first 11. In the final month of the season, however, the Dutchmen pulled together a winning effort to end 11-9, including winning three of their final four.
That streak entered them in a contest against Clearfield, which will take place on Monday, May 22. On the horizon for St. Marys is a match up against District 8 opponent Carrick on Tuesday, May 30.