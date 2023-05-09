PORT ALLEGANY — Julia Jones’ near-perfect game in the cirlce, in tandem with Jenna Kasmierski’s explosive day at the plate led the Johnsonburg softball team to a 11-0, five-inning shutout victory over Port Allegany.
The Ramettes got out to an early lead with a run from Kasmierski’s single RBI in the first, but pulled away for good in the fourth and fifth inning, where Jburg tacked on nine combined runs.
Maria Casilio scored on an error to begin the four-run fourth frame for the Rammettes, which was followed by Kasmierski’s second and third RBI, once again a single, that drove in two runs.
In the fifth, Jburg stayed hot, loading the bases with the first three batters before Shelby Sorg hit a two RBI double that brought the lead to 7-0. Kasmierski once again stepped up big, hitting a homerun for the Ramettes tenth score.
Kasmierski ended with a perfect day in the batters’ box, going 3-for-3 while tallying five runs batted in and one scored. Sorg went 1-for-2 with two RBIs and two runs scored, while Jones, who had 13 strikeouts as the starting pitcher for Jburg, scored twice and batted in one score.
Punxsutawney 12, Bradford 2, 6 innings
Punxsutawney 15, Bradford 0, 4 innings
Early offense from the Lady Chucks gave way to back-to-back Lady Owl losses.
In the first game, Punxsy opened with a six-run first innings which included a homerun on the second batter, Ciara Toven. The Lady Chucks held the lead with consistent bats that scored in almost every frame.
Kalie Dixon scored a home run for the Owls for their first score while Madison Dougherty drove in a run in the sixth. Dixon ended 2-for-3 with an RBI and a score, while also finding two strikeouts in the circle.
The Lady Owls struggled to contain Punxsy in the second game, as their bats continued to find contact and frequent scores.
Otto-Eldred 10, Coudersport 3
DUKE CENTER — The Lady Terrors’ early lead proved to be insurmountable, as O-E tacked on win number 11 with a victory at home over Coudy.
Carrie Drummond, Halie Gordon, and Kyla Andreano all finished with two RBIs, each going 1-for-3 at the plate. Katie Sheeler ended 2-for-4 with an RBI and two runs scored and Bri Heller, the Lady Terror’s starting pitcher, found 11 strikeouts through seven innings.
For the Lady Falcons, Hannah Fleniken found two RBIs with two hits in three appearances at the plate, while Savannah Myers ended 2-for-4 with two runs scored and an RBI, as well as six strikeouts in the circle.
BASEBALL
Cameron County 7,
Port Allegany 2
EMPORIUM — The Red Raiders’ clutch sixth inning that saw five consecutive scores, pulled out the win as they downed the Gators.
Tied at two, CC loaded the bases before two errors and a Treyton Tucker double gave them a 5-2 lead. Eastyn Solveson sealed the win with a two-run RBI double at the end of the frame.
Tucker finished 1-for-2 with two RBIs and one run scored while Solveson went 1-for-2 with one run and one batted in.
For the Gators, Drew Evens went 2-for-2 with one RBI and Tyler Fillhart recorded an RBI during the loss.
AT EMPORIUM R H E Port 000 200 0 2 7 3 CC 000 106 X 7 4 0
Port:
Drew Evens (11 SO, 3 BB), Nick Wilfong (6) (2 SO, 2 BB) and Aiden Bliss
CC:
Eastyn Solveson (3 SO, 2 BB) and Maddox Baughman
Punxsutawney 10, Bradford 0, 5 innings
PUNXSUTAWNEY — The Chucks early lead and effective work on the mount stifled the Owls as they handed Bradford their eleventh loss on the season.
Jackson Nannen and Chase Gray both tallied hits on the day for the Owls, both finding singles.
AT PUNXSUTAWNEY R H E Bradford 000 00X X 0 2 1 Punxsy 500 23X X 10 7 0
Bradford:
Noah Swanson (2 SO, 4 BB), Travis Barger (0 SO, 1 BB) and Anthony Lama
Punxsy:
Coy Martino (6 SO, 3 BB), Carter Savage (5 SO, 0 BB) and Cooper Hallman
Coudersport 9,
Elk County Catholic 4
ST. MARYS — After battling through the first few frames, Coudy managed to pull away with a big fourth inning for the Falcons fifth win.
Mitch Taylor led the Falcons at the plate with a double, three RBIs and two scores off a 1-for-4 performance. Dylan Howard went 1-for-3 with two scores and RBI while Gavyn Ayers and Mason Roessner both tallied a run score and one batted in individually.
AT ST. MARYS R H E Coudy 102 400 2 9 8 3 ECC 202 000 0 4 5 5
Coudy:
Mason Roessner (1 SO, 2 BB), Gavyn Ayers (5) (5 SO, 2 BB) and Jacob Hooftallen
ECC:
David Anderson (4 SO, 3 BB), Shawn Geci (5) (2 SO, 1 BB), Lance O’Neill (7) (0 SO, 1 BB) and Isaac Dellaquilla
Johnsonburg 7,
St. Marys 2
JOHNSONBURG — The Rams improved to 9-5 with a win at home over the Dutchmen.
Erik Panebianco ended 2-for-3 with one run scored and two batted in for Jburg, while Aiden Zimmerman scored twice.
AT JOHNSONBURG R H E St. Marys 100 010 0 2 5 4 Jburg 021 010 3 7 9 0
St. Marys:
Charlie Coudriet (2 SO, 2 BB), Dan Shutz (4) (2 SO, 1 BB) Logan Moiser (7) (0 SO, 0 BB) and Carter Price, Vinny Lenze
Jburg: Erik Panebianco (1 SO, 3 BB), Kaden Dennis (4) (1 SO, 0 BB) and Rocco Delhunty