BROCKWAY — The Bradford High baseball team fell behind early and was unable to mount a significant comeback, losing its first game of the season, 9-4, to Brockway.
Through the first three innings, the Owls dug a hole for themselves as they watched the Rovers put up seven scores. The Owls were able to tack on three runs in the third, with Liam Haven hitting a deep single that brought in Anthony Lama and Matthew Perry and another single from Wyatt Stark that brought Haven home.
However, the Rovers would earn two more scores in the following frame which put them in front for good.
Haven would have the best day at the plate in the Owls first game, tallying two hits in three appearances that produced two RBIs and a score. Adam Ward, one of the team’s three returning letterwinners, would also go 2-for-3 and bring in a run. Talan Reese would start on the mound for the Owls, finding mixed results in three strikeouts, three walks and six hits.
Brockway’s batter’s box was led by Ezra Swanson, who went 2-for-4 with two runs driven in and a score.
AT BROCKWAY R H E Bradford 003 001 0 4 8 3 Brockway 241 200 X 9 7 1 Bradford: Talan Reese (3 SO, 3 BB), Anthony Lama (4) (1 SO, 4 BB), Noah Swanson (5) (4 SO, 2 BB) and Liam Haven. Brockway: Ezra Swanson (8 SO, 1 BB), Chad Young (6) (1 SO, 0 BB), Dylan Bash (7) (1 SO, 0 BB) and Jendy Celestino-Cuello.
Cameron County 7, Coudersport 6
COUDERSPORT — The Red Raiders snuck out a win against the Falcons, shutting Coudy out in the final four frames to get their second win of the season.
CC drew blood first, with Jesop Farabaugh grouding out and sending Ryan Shaffer in, but witnessed the Falcons response, which came by way of four runs in the second. In the third frame, both teams got hot at the plate. Coudy opened the inning with two singles, the second of which brought in Owen Deutschlander before an error allowed the Falcons to score again, pushing their lead to 6-1.
The Red Raiders then retaliated, starting with Maddox Baughman’s double that sent Anthony Mastriania home. Farabaugh would hit another double in the next at-bat which led to a score followed by Treyton Tucker’s single that cut the lead to 6-4.
In the fourth, Shaffer took to the mound, shutting out the Falcons on his way to five strikeouts. In the meantime, the Red Raiders would find three more scores in the fifth that would push CC ahead for good.
CC would have five batters produce six hits during the win, with Baughman going 2-for-4 with two scores and an RBI and Farabaugh finishing 1-for-2 with two scores and two runs driven in. Ezra Solveson would start for the Red Raiders, finding three strikeouts and four walks before Shaffer would finish the game on the mound.
For Coudy, Deutschlander would have the best performance at the plate with two hits and one run scored. Ayers Gavyn would strike out four batters while giving up a walk and four hits.
AT COUDERSPORT R H E Coudy 042 000 0 6 5 4 CC 103 030 X 7 6 5 Coudy: Ayers Gavyn (4 SO, 1 BB), Owen Deutschlander (4) (3 SO, 4 BB), LT Myers (5) (1 SO, 1 BB), Mitch Taylor (6) (2 SO, 0 BB) and Jacob Hooftallen. CC: Eastyn Solveson (3 SO, 4 BB), Ryan Shaffer (4) (5 SO, 0 BB) and Maddox Baughman
Johnsonburg 11,
Dubois Central Catholic 9, 8 innings
DUBOIS — The Rams survived a seventh-inning comeback from the Cardinals to claim their first win of the season.
The Cardinals got on the scoreboard first, tacking two runs on late when Carter Hickman scored off an error, followed by a ground out sent in another runner. However, the Rams would respond in the third with three scores, starting with Derek Beimel’s double that drove in two scores.
The Rams would have another big inning in the sixth, scoring five which included a double from Luke Zimmerman that brought in two. With their backs against the wall, the Cardinals tied the game at nine in the bottom of the seventh with a double followed by back-to-back sacrifice ground outs.
Pushing into extra innings, Kaden Dennis doubled to drive in Aiden Zimmerman before Dennis scored on a steal that pushed Jburg up two. From there, the Rams’ defense stopped the Cardinals with three quick outs, sealing their inaugural win of the season.
Aiden Zimmerman led Jburg at the plate, going 4-for-5 and earning four runs and an RBI. In total, eight Rams ended the game with hits, with four having two or more on the day. Cameron Larkin started on the mound, finding one strike out, four walks and seven hits through six innings.
Five Cardinals found hits in the batter’s box, with Blake Pisarcik going 2-for-4 with two RBIs.
AT DUBOIS R H E Jburg 000 315 0 2 11 15 2 DCC 002 103 3 0 9 9 0 Jburg: Cameron Larkin (1 SO, 4 BB), Aiden Zimmerman (7) (1 SO, 1 BB) and Erik Panebianco DCC: Aiden Snowberger (7 SO, 2 BB), Kaden Brezenski (6) (2 SO, 1 BB), Brayden Fox (7) (0 SO, 1 BB) and Ben Gritzer
SOFTBALL
Oswayo Valley 16, Smethport 6
SHINGLEHOUSE — The Lady Green Wave topped Smethport with an end-of-game flurry of runs.
OV earned three outs in three consecutive batters to open the game, following their defense up with three runs in the bottom of the first. The Lady Green Wave got on the scoreboard from a walk with the bases loaded by Layken Enty and followed that by taking advantage of the Lady Hubbers’ errors.
During the next two frames, Smethport would score six runs, taking a 6-3 run, but could not stop OV, which responded with two runs in the third and five in the fourth. To seal the game, the Lady Green Wave had its best inning late, scoring six runs in the fifth and final frame. Trinity Lundy, Sophia Komenda and Catelyn Dailey all had singles in the fifth.
The Lady Green Wave would tally seven hits in the win, with Komenda going 2-for-3 and recording two scores and a run driven in. Lundy would go 1-for-4 but brought in three RBIs and a score for herself.
Janelle Dinch would lead the Lady Hubbers in the batter’s box with two hits in three appearances that resulted in two RBIs and two runs.
Allegheny-Clarion Valley 13,
Kane 3
FOXBURG — The Lady Wolves were unable to stop A-C Valley’s firepower at the plate, losing to the Lady Falcons in five innings.
Alexa Olmstead started in the circle for Kane, surrendering 13 hits to her two strikeouts and one walk. In the batter’s box, Elizabeth Yasurek found two hits in three appearances, finding a score and two runs driven in, while Olmstead went 1-for-2 with a single.
For the Lady Falcons, Kenzie Parks struck out five batters, only allowing five hits during her time in the circle. Emmerson Stevens led A-C Valley with a double and three RBIs in four appearances at the plate.