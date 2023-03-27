SALAMANCA — The Port Allegany baseball team kicked off their season with a flurry of success from the batter’s box, outlasting Salamanca 7-5.
Both teams got hot early, putting up a combined six runs through the first two innings. However, the Gators took a 1-0 lead in the fourth that would last until the sixth, when the Warriors’ Holleran drove in a run to knot the game at four.
Port would seal the game in the final frame, earning three runs that the Warriors could not retaliate from.
Tyler Fillhart would lead the Gators at the plate, ending with two hits in three appearances, and driving in four runs throughout the game. Blaine Moses and Drew Evens also each earned a hit, while Evens would also start on the mound for the Gators, drawing a game-high seven strikeouts with only one walk and two hits. Nick Wilfong would pitch the final three frames for Port, producing four strikeouts, one walk and two hits.
For the Warriors, Jaxson Ross would finish with a team-high three hits on four trips to the plate, while also pitching the first two innings, finding four strikeouts, three walks and allowing one hit.
AT SALAMANCA
R H E
Port Allegany 031 000 3 7 4 4
Salamanca 030 001 1 5 5 1
Port: Drew Evens (7 SO, 1 BB), Nick Wilfong (4) (4 SO, 1 BB) and Blaine Moses
Slamanca: Jaxson Ross (4 SO, 3 BB), Cole Urbanksi (3) (3 SO, 3 BB), Zaron Tucker (6) (0 SO, 2 BB), Holleran (7) (2 SO, 1 BB), and Jaxon Tarr