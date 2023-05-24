PORT ALLEGANY — Consistent and powerful performances at the plate gave the Port Allegany baseball team a 10-6 edge over Kane, punching the Gator’s tickets to the District 9 Class 2A semifinals.
The No. 2 Gators entered the playoffs 14-4, with two of their losses coming during both matchup with the Wolves. Kane on the other hand ended 10-8, claiming the No. 7 seed.
“We knew Kane was going to be a really competitive team against us and we knew what we had to do,” said Port Allegany head coach Josh McNeil, “but it’s definitely a brand new ball season, everything from the regular season doesn’t mean anything.”
The Gators opened the game with stellar defense, shutting down the Wolves and only allowing three hits through the first three frames. While Port’s bats consistently put men on base, they couldn’t find the final hit to bring in runs.
“I thought our defense did pretty well. We did have a few errors here and there but for the most part I thought we did a pretty good job keeping the ball in front of us and not giving up really big runs,” said McNeil. “We still have to button up some of those mistakes, but overall I was pretty pleased with our defense.”
Going into the bottom of the third, however, the Gators finally broke the seal, finding four runs to put them comfortably in front.
With two men on, Drew Evens hit a double to bring in Nick Wilfong for the first score of the day. Port then scored on an error before Levi Howard’s single drove in two runs, puting the Gators up 4-0.
While Kane would tally two runs in the following inning, Port would regain their cushion with four more scores in the fourth. Henry Troupe brought in three runs with a electrfiying double, pushing their lead to 8-2. Troupe would come up big again in the fifth, driving in two more runs with his second double of the day.
“It was a huge momentum swing that definitely boosted the kids’ confidence. Usually, in games like that, our kids feed off that kind of success,” said McNeil. “I think the main takeaway is that we didn’t get complacent of where we were at, even though we might have been up a few runs. We kept telling the kids ‘don’t get comfortable, let’s keep it going.’”
Despite finding two runs late, the Wolves could not overcome the large deficit on the scoreboard. With a ground-out to first, Kane’s season ended in the quarterfinals.
Troupe ended with a game-high five runs batted in with two hits in four appearances at the plate. Evens finished 2-for-3 with three runs scored, while Wilfong and Aiden Bliss each batted 2-for-3 with two runs scored a-piece.
“(Troupe) has kind of struggled at the plate in these last few games to be honest, so it was just a matter of time for him to get out of that slump. He came at the right time and definitely had a great game for himself and for the team,” said McNeil. “With Henry being in the five-hole and him being able to produce RBIs, the team does feed off that.”
The Wolves were led by Landon Darr’s two RBIs and one run scored, while Luke Ely and Dane Anderson each finished 2-for-4 with one run scored.
Moving on, the Gators will next face No. 3 Karns City in the semifinals on Thursday. Matching up against the Gremlins, a team they haven’t all season, Port is expecting a dog-fight.
“Karns City is going to be a new team to look at. Just from looking at MaxPreps and stats and some of the teams they play, Karns City is going to be a really tough, competitive team,” said McNeil. “It’s definitely going to be an all-seven inning game for us to punch the W.”
AT PORT ALLEGANY R H E Kane 000 220 2 6 10 3 Port 004 420 X 10 12 2
Kane:
Phinn Chamberlin (1 SO, 0 BB), Elijah Everett (3) (1 SO, 3 BB), Brock Wensel (4) (4 SO, 0 BB) and Luke Ely
Port: Drew Evens (5 SO, 0 BB), Nick Wilfong (4) (3 SO, 1 BB), Derek Smith (7) (0 SO, 0 BB) and Aiden Bliss