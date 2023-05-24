DUKE CENTER — With staggering defense behind Joe Tettis’s 12 strikeouts, the Elk County Catholic baseball team eliminated Otto-Eldred from the District 9 Class A playoffs in a near shutout, winning 7-1.
With a well-below .500 regular season record, the sixth seeded Crusaders entered the quarterfinals as an unassuming underdog. However, the No. 2 Terrors were still cautiously aware of their opponents.
“I had a feeling they were going to throw Tettis. He’s got a real lively arm, the kid can throw gas. I knew they had a good arm to come at us, they have some good athletes,” said Otto-Eldred head coach Lance Baker. “I know their seed was down, but they played a really tough schedule and I knew they were a good ball team coming in.”
ECC struck early, finding two runs in the first frame from a David Anderson double that drove in two. While O-E was able to make it onto the scoreboard from Manning Splain’s RBI single, the Crusaders would pull away for good in the fifth, tallying four runs before capping their night with a final run in the seventh.
“All in all, I don’t think we played terribly. In the big picture, I think ECC had some real timely hits,” said Baker. “We had some opportunities and they got them and we didn’t. Their timely hits scored runs and we never capitalized on those things.”
Anderson ended with three runs batted in and a score, hitting 2-for-3. Colby Nussbaum and Issac Dellaquilla each batted 2-for-4 with two scores and an RBI. For the Terrors’, Max Splain and Austin Cousins led at the plate, both finding two hits in the end-of-season loss.
With the win, ECC will reach the semifinals for the second year in a row. There, they will face No. 2 Clarion on Thursday.
Despite the loss, the Terrors’ look at this as a step in the right direction for a budding program.
“Obviously we didn’t make the playoffs last year, we did this year so that’s a step in the right direction,” said third-year coach Baker. “I told the seniors after the game, we’re building a program. This is my third year now and they helped us take the next step in getting back to the playoffs, getting us back to a real respectable record. We had a lot of younger kids that competed and contributed this year. They’re going to be expected to fill those rolls next year and in order to build this program that’s what needs to happen.”
AT DUKE CENTER R H E ECC 200 040 1 7 10 2 O-E 010 000 0 1 6 3 ECC: Joe Tettis (12 SO, 2 BB), Will Wortman (7) (0 SO, 0 BB) and Issac Dellaquilla O-E: Max Splain (7 SO, 1 BB), Jarod Obenrader (6) (0 SO, 1 BB), Zach Shuessler (7) (2 SO, 0 BB) and Cal Minich
Union-A/C 6,
Cameron County 0
EMPORIUM — The No. 4 Red Raiders were eliminated in the D9 Class A quarterfinals after a speedy scoring effort from No. 5 Union-A/C.
Union came out of the gates strong with a score in the first inning, only to pull away even more in the third. On the mound for Union, Bailey Crissman prevented CC from getting any momentum with double-digit strikeouts.
Eastyn Solveson led the pitching effort for CC, throwing four strikeouts before being relieved by Ryan Shaffer, who threw for two.Shaffer also performed well at the plate, hitting 3-for-4.
After an 11-6 regular season, Cameron County ended their season in the quarterfinals.
AT EMPORIUM R H E Union 103 100 10 6 10 0 CC 000 000 0X 0 6 4 Union: Bailey Crissman ( 10 SO, 2 BB), and Chase Ruth CC: Eastyn Solveson ( 4 SO, 1 BB), Ryan Shaffer ( 2 SO, 1 BB), Jesop Farabaugh ( 0 SO, 0 BB) and Maddox Baughman
Karns City 10, Coudersport 5
KARNS CITY — Karns City pulled away early with a strong offensive showing in the first two innings, trumping Coudy in the Class 2A Quarterfinals.
KC scored four runs in the first inning, and followed it up with another three in the second. The pitching was also on point, with a total 10 strikeouts being amassed between Jacon Jones and Mason Sherwin.
Gavyn Ayers led the Falcon’s offensive efforts, going 2-for-3 at the plate and scoring two RBIs and a run. Mason Roessner tallied a run batted in and one scored, while Mitch Taylor scored once on a 1-for-3 day.
AT KARNS CITY R H E Coudy 101 000 3 5 6 5 KC 431 020 X 10 13 1 Coudy: Mason Roessner ( 1 SO, 0 BB), Ayers Gavyn ( 5 SO, 1 BB) and Jacob Hooftallen KC: Jacob Jones ( 9 SO, 3 BB), Mason Sherwin ( 1 SO, 2 BB) and Troy Nagel
Johnsonburg 4,
Clarion-Limestone 3
JOHNSONBURG — After trailing for six straight innings, the Rams pulled off a down-to-the-wire comeback, downing C-L and advancing to the second round of the Class 2A tournament.
After holding the Lions scoreless in the top of the seventh, the Rams loaded the bases. Isaiah Jackson singled to drive in a run, tying the game, Derek Beimel hit a walk-off single to seal the clutch victory.
Jackson ended with three runs batted in and one scored in the win, going 1-for-4, while Aiden Zimmerman scored twice.
AT JOHNSONBURG R H E C-L 300 000 0 3 6 1 Jburg 100 000 3 4 8 1 C-L: Tommy Smith (6 SO, 4 BB), Logan Lutz (6) (1 SO, 2 BB) and Jake Smith
Jburg: Luke Zimmerman (2 SO, 3 BB), Aiden Zimmerman (2) (5 SO, 1 BB) and Erik Panebianco