Tony Dubin was spending Saturday evening at the beach near Jacksonville, Fla., when his phone rang. On the line was the middle of his three sons, Shawn, a righthander at Triple-A in the Astros’ system.
“He goes, ‘Hey, you better start making arrangements,’” Tony Dubin said. “‘I got called up.’”
Hectic hours followed. A rush home to book a morning flight. An early layover in Nashville. A slight delay getting to Minute Maid Park. But there Tony Dubin was Sunday, Father’s Day, in the seats and wearing a white Astros jersey bearing the family’s name as Shawn sat in the bullpen, available if needed.
“Just a surreal moment,” Tony Dubin said. “We’ve been on this ride for a long time.”
Shawn Dubin, a 27-year-old righthander, followed a winding path to his first call-up. He barely pitched in high school. He attended four different colleges. The Astros drafted him in the 13th round in 2018 from an NAIA program at Georgetown College in Kentucky. He reached Triple-A in 2021 and had stayed there.
Until Saturday, when Sugar Land staff told Dubin minutes before their game to be ready to work in relief Sunday in Houston.
“It’s been a crazy journey,” Shawn Dubin said. “But it’s a good thing I’ve had a lot of people in my corner helping me, pushing me along the way.”
Dubin played high school soccer and baseball in Allegany, a small town in southwest New York, and he initially pursued the former at Jamestown Community College. It didn’t pan out, and Dubin left school and got a job with Lowe’s doing contract work. At a friend’s urging, Dubin threw a bullpen session for coaches at Erie Community College and secured a spot on their team for one season.
Dubin had played shortstop in high school. But he impressed enough to join the University of Buffalo, a Division I program, in 2016. He pitched two seasons there before Buffalo cut its baseball program. After going undrafted in 2017, Dubin landed at Georgetown College, where he garnered enough attention to be drafted by the Astros, who gave him a $1,000 signing bonus.
Listed now at 6-1 and 171 pounds, Dubin was even slighter when drafted and built his velocity over time. He threw in the high 80s early in college. Bill Murphy, the Astros’ pitching coach and former minor league pitching coordinator, recalled first seeing Dubin peak at 93-94 mph in 2019. He has since reached the mid-to-high 90s with a slider, cutter and curveball.
“He’s worked hard to get to that,” Murphy said. “He’s gained some weight. He’s matured physically. He’s turned himself into an exciting pitcher.”
Dubin, who has started 51 of his 89 minor league games, had a rough start to this season. His nine Triple-A outings produced a 7.96 ERA. He missed several weeks last month with an elbow issue but said Sunday it was a minor flexor pronator strain that improved with rest. He said his stuff has “felt good” and “I feel like I’m getting that life back to my fastball that I’ve been chasing since the start of the year.”
In calling up Dubin for bullpen reinforcement, the Astros optioned righthander Brandon Bielak back to Sugar Land. Manager Dusty Baker said the move was dictated by “need.” Bielak has a 4.37 ERA across nine starts for Houston this season. He started Saturday’s loss to the Reds and would have been unavailable until his next rotation turn, noted Baker, who added: “Sometimes you’re a victim of the numbers.”
“Our bullpen’s upside-down,” Baker said before the Reds won 9-7 over the Astros in 10 innings to finish a three-game sweep. “We’re glad it didn’t get upside-down before now.”
Dubin didn’t pitch Sunday as Baker deployed high-leverage relievers Phil Maton, Bryan Abreu and Ryan Pressly in the later innings. As the game went to the 10th and Seth Martinez entered, Dubin high-kicked to loosen up in the bullpen. He started to throw as a contingency as it moved to the bottom of the 10th with the Astros trailing 9-6.
Baker, listing his bullpen options at a pivotal sixth-inning situation after the game, noted that Dubin has “never pitched in the big leagues.” Dubin’s major league debut will have to wait. But the day remained memorable for him. Dubin had about 10 friends and family on hand who traveled in from New York and Florida.
“Trying to book the plane tickets and everything was crazy,” Dubin said pregame. “But they got it done, they’re on their way here, and I’m excited just to share this moment with them.”
Tony Dubin arrived from Jacksonville with his youngest son, Jamison. They didn’t reach the ballpark in time for Tony to throw a first pitch to Shawn along with other players’ fathers, as scheduled, but he waved to Shawn from near the dugout after the national anthem. Shawn’s older brother, Josh, was also among his support section.
“I’m just fortunate,” Tony Dubin said. “They live in three different states — Shawn’s in Texas, Josh is in New York, and Jamison’s in Florida with me — and I get to see all three on Father’s Day.”