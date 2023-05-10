There’s never a good time to experience a lengthy losing streak. However, one can argue the Pirates are better insulated to absorb such a blow than they were in past years.
Veteran players occupy various corners of the clubhouse. There’s also more depth when it comes to available minor league talent — though they must actually be willing to press that button.
None of that is meant to shove aside the lousy baseball the Pirates had played the previous seven games, all losses before Monday’s streak-stopper. Their problems — from a lack of offense to boneheaded baserunning, sloppy fielding and poor pitching — ran the gamut.
But even the best baseball teams struggle over 162 games. The better ones stop the skids quickly and learn from them.
“There’s always an ebb and flow,” Pirates manager Derek Shelton said. “When you have veteran guys, they can stabilize and help with the rest of the group.”
The veterans Shelton referenced include Andrew McCutchen, Carlos Santana, Rich Hill, Austin Hedges and Connor Joe, among a few others. Not propping anything up as perfect, but it’s an improvement over previous seasons.
When previous Shelton-managed teams lost, there was often no idea how to make it stop. Now, there should be some perspective being offered by this group.
“In my general conversations with a couple of them, it’s been, ‘We had a bad week,’” Shelton said. “We did. We had a bad week. During that bad week, we faced two of the five best teams in baseball [Rays and Blue Jays].
“With the veterans, there’s that sense of calm like, ‘OK, we’re OK. We’re gonna be able to get out of this.’ Where, on the other side and you have a bunch of young kids, you might start to search.”
The other element here separating this skid from others is that reinforcements are available. Shelton and general manager Ben Cherington called on one in Luis Ortiz, pretty much saying he’ll get the start on Tuesday.
Great. He deserves it. The Pirates should hope that he pitches well, stays in the rotation, then forces them into a tough decision when Vince Velasquez returns.
(Speaking of that, Cherington said he’s “optimistic” on Velasquez. We could learn about a possible throwing program on Wednesday, and he could seemingly be off the 15-day injured list not long after he’s eligible — May 20.)
Cherington and Shelton also swapped out Chris Owings for Mark Mathias. Don’t freak out. Their defensive play at shortstop has been terrible. If nothing else, Owings (2,000-plus MLB innings there) is dependable.
While Owings makes some sense here, the bigger discussion should center around Endy Rodriguez (hitting .313 with two home runs in his last eight games) and how soon he’s ready. If he needs work behind the plate — and he does — they still can use his bat. Let him play a little more after returning from an elbow scare and see.
Could be a similar situation with Nick Gonzales, who’s hitting .341 with three doubles and a triple in his last 10. He, too, is not far away. The Owings move might be the last one before the Pirates decide to go the younger-player route and bounce Gonzales back and forth between the two spots, provided he hits enough to stick.
“We think we have guys in Triple-A and Double-A who are capable of being options for us,” Cherington said. “There’s also room for improvement with guys. That’s most of where the focus is.”
Trades could come along, Cherington added, although it’s likely too early for that. It’s also not pitchers or position players; both have been affected. But the same as Ortiz getting his chance, the Pirates will soon want to start affording those to younger players who perform.
Especially when there’s a need and an established level of performance in the minor leagues.
If it’s not Rodriguez or Gonzales, maybe it’s Cal Mitchell (.317 with a double, three homers and seven RBIs in his last 10) or even giving white-hot Josh Palacios another look; with 42 MLB games on his resume, Palacios has been raking in Indy: .469 with a 1.373 OPS during his 12-game hitting streak, ranking sixth in MiLB in both categories during that time.
On the pitching side, 6-foot-7 Angel Perdomo (12 strikeouts, 1.04 ERA in his last seven games) has been incredible and throws left-handed should the Pirates need another bullpen arm.
“Our depth has been tested,” Cherington said. “We had a run of stuff happen between the end of spring training and now. We just have to keep fighting through that. We believe our depth is better but never good enough. We have to keep focused on that. Most of the focus this time of the year is still going to be internal.”