CLEVELAND (AP) — Just call Josh Naylor the eighth wonder.
Three swings over three days — all in the eighth inning — turned Naylor into a late-game star baseball hasn’t seen in over 60 years.
Naylor connected for a three-run homer in the eighth again Sunday — his third go-ahead homer in that same inning in the series — and the Cleveland Guardians held on for a 4-3 win over the Los Angeles Angels on Sunday.
After Angels manager Phil Neven had José Ramírez intentionally walk him, Naylor drove a 2-0 pitch from reliever Carlos Estévez with two outs over the wall in right to snap a 1-1 tie.
On Friday, Naylor hit a solo homer leading off the eighth inning to give Cleveland a 4-3 lead, and his three-run shot Saturday night highlighted a six-run outburst in the eighth as the Guardians rallied for an 8-6 win.He’s hit an MLB-best eight homers after the eighth inning since 2021.
Following Naylor’s homer on Friday, Angels manager Phil Nevin intentionally walked him to lead the bases in the ninth inning before LA escaped. Faced with a similar situation, Nevin decided to roll the dice.
“I’m not going to let José Ramírez beat me,” Nevin explained. “I said that before the series started, and I had my best against (Naylor) with where we’re at right there. I felt good about the matchup. He just got into another one.”
Naylor’s homer pinned a tough loss on Angels starter Patrick Sandoval (3-2), who held the Guardians to five hits in 7 2/3 innings while matching Guardians starter Tanner Bibee, his former high school teammate.
James Karinchak (1-4) got one out in the eighth, retiring pinch-hitter Mike Trout on a drive to center knocked down by the wind, as the Guardians won the series.
Tampa Bay Rays 8, New York Yankees 7
NEW YORK (AP) — Taylor Walls hit a tiebreaking grand slam in the fifth inning, Jose Siri caught Aaron Judge’s fly in front of the center-field wall for the final out and the Tampa Bay Rays beat the New York Yankees 8-7 on Sunday for a four-game series split.
Walls fell a double shy of the cycle after going 3 for 15 in his first five games against New York. Major league-leading Tampa Bay is 4-3 against the Yankees, with six of the games decided by one run. The teams don’t meet again until July 31.
Down 3-0, the Yankees went ahead in the third on two-run homers by Oswaldo Cabrera and Anthony Rizzo off Zach Elfin.
Randy Arozarena hit a tying sacrifice fly with the bases loaded in a five-run inning off Clarke Schmidt (1-4), with centerfielder Harrison Bader running about 90 feet for a sprawling, backhand catch in front of the 399-foot sign that saved two runs.
Josh Lowe walked and Albert Abreu relieved. He threw four straight changeups to Walls, who hit the last into the first row of the right-center field seats near the Yankee bullpen for an 8-4 lead. Tampa Bay has four grand slams this season after hitting on for the second straight day.
Aaron Judge hit an RBI single in the seventh and rookie Anthony Volpe had a two-run homer in the eighth off Trevor Kelley, his sixth home run this season and third in five games.
Judge ended the game with a 399-foot flyout, giving Adam his fifth save. When Siri caught the ball, the reliever tapped a glove over his heart.
Toronto Blue Jays 6, Atlanta Braves 5
TORONTO (AP) — Danny Jansen hit a two-run single in the ninth inning and the Toronto Blue Jays rallied to beat the Atlanta Braves 6-5 on Sunday to complete a three-game sweep.
George Springer hit a solo home run for the Blue Jays, who are 12-3 at home this season.
“This team’s resilient,” Jansen said. “We’re looking to win every game, and we believe that we can with the bats and the staff we have.”
With Toronto trailing 5-4, Vladimir Guerrero thought he tied the game to begin the ninth, pumping his fist as he watched his deep drive to right, but Guerrero was held to a single when the ball hit the wall.
The Blue Jays loaded the bases with two outs before Jansen singled to left field off Raisel Iglesias (1-1), driving in Guerrero and Matt Chapman.
Ozzie Albies hit a two-run home run, and Ronald Acuña Jr. and Kevin Pillar each added solo blasts for Atlanta, which has lost nine straight against Toronto.
“Winning against a team like that three games in a row is really hard,” Blue Jays manager John Schneider said.
The Braves have lost four straight and five of eight.