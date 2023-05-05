WEST SENECA, N.Y. — The G2 Gymnastics of Shinglehouse traveled to West Seneca, NY to compete with over 600 athletes in the Spring Graffiti Gymnastics Competition hosted by Gymnastics Sports Academy.
Held at The Niagara Sports Center, 32 members represented G2 Gymnastics as the team had very strong showings in both the team division and individual. All XCEL Teams (Silver, Gold, Platinum) secured second place in the Team Division.
Individually, there were several gymnasts that earned record high scores including 9-year-old Reagan Artlip, who earned a perfect score of 10.00 on the balance beam. Her score was monumental not only for herself, but for the small town program, as it was the first time a G2 athlete has earned a perfect score.
Just barely missing a perfect score on the balance beam was Harper Joyce (9.95) and Mae Joyce (9.925). Individual and Team placements were not given to Level 2’s at this event though Ella Amidon received the all around tiara with a 36.15.
Artlip finished as the XCEL Silver All-Around Champion, earning the AA tiara with a 37.95. Earning silver in the AA was: XCEL Silver Mae Joyce (37.95), Harper Joyce (37.75) and XCEL Platinum Catence Taylor (36.55). Bringing home bronze was XCEL Silver Mialyn Hite (37.60) and XCEL Gold Addie Pilon (36.825).
Event Champions include: XCEL Silver: Mae Joyce (bars-9.65), Reagan Artlip (vault-9.35, beam-10.00), Ava LaBella (bars-9.675), Harper Joyce (beam-9.95), XCEL Gold: Cenadee Ainsworth (bars-9.40), Addie Pilon (vault-9.525); XCEL Platinum: Irelyn Rounsville (bars-9.15), Catence Taylor (beam-9.375)
Mya Florvit earned XCEL Gold honors and Laci Miller-Geiger received XCEL Platinum honors as they qualified for the XCEL State Championships that will be held later this month. XCEL Gold recipiants and Regional Qualifiers were Shelby Chamberlain, Cenadee Ainsworth, Ava Gentzyel, Addie Amidon, Addie Pilon, Emily Cobb.
10.0 CLUB
: Reagan Artlip, beam
9.0 CLUBVAULT:
Emilia Lineman — 9.30, Ella Amidon — 9.30, Sawyer Garfield — 9.30, Eliana McCarty — 9.40, Juliana Lyons — 9.0, Mae Joyce — 9.225, Reagan Artlip — 9.35, Averi Luther — 9.35, Ava LaBella — 9.25, Kennadie Beck — 9.375, Harper Joyce — 9.60, Aralyn Jennings — 9.15, Skyler Cooper — 9.40, Mialyn Hite — 9.375, Shelby Chamberlain — 9.0, Addie Pilon — 9.525, Ava Gentzyel — 9.10, Laci Miller-Geiger — 9.10
BARS:
Emilia Lineman — 9.0, Ella Amidon — 9.30, Grace Giberson — 9.0, Mae Joyce — 9.65, Reagan Artlip — 9.10, Averi Luther — 9.60, Ava LaBella — 9.675, Kennadie Beck — 9.40, Harper Joyce — 9.35, Aralyn Jennings — 9.25, Skyler Cooper — 9.40, Mialyn Hite — 9.525, Shelby Chamberlain — 9.20, Cenadee Ainsworth — 9.40, Addie Pilon — 9.10, Carly Reed — 9.15, Irelyn Rounsville — 9.15, Catence Taylor — 9.05
BEAM:
Grace Giberson — 9.0, Sawyer Garflied — 9.20, Eliana McCarty — 9.10, Avery Vosler — 9.20, Mae Joyce — 9.925, Averi Luther — 9.575, Ava LaBella — 9.30, Kennadie Beck — 9.625, Harper Joyce — 9.95, Aralyn Jennings — 9.65, Skyler Cooper — 9.225, Mialyn Hite — 9.70, Shelby Chamberlain — 9.0, Mya Florvit — 9.25, Cenadee Ainsworth — 9.25, Addie Pilon — 9.10, Ava Gentzyel — 9.0, Emily Cobb — 9.025, Carly Reed — 9.275, Catence Taylor — 9.375, Eliana Curcio — 9.375, Laci Miller — Geiger-9.025
FLOOR:
Emilia Lineman — 9.0, Ella Amidon — 9.25, Grace Giberson — 9.0, Avery Vosler — 9.50, Mae Joyce — 9.15, Reagan Artlip — 9.50, Averi Luther — 9.05, Ava LaBella — 9.10, Mialyn Hite — 9.0, Shelby Chamberlain — 9.10, Cenadee Ainsworth — 9.15, Roxanne Eckert — 9.10, Addie Pilon — 9.10, Emily Cobb — 9.15, Irelyn Rounsville — 9.05, Catence Taylor — 9.225, Laci Miller-Geiger — 9.0
ALL AROUND CLUB: 35.00: Berkly Rovder, Grace Giberson, Juliana Lyons, Avery Vosler, Mya Floravit, Ava Gentzyel, Carly Reed, Eliana Curcio, Laci Miller-Geiger 36.00: Emilia Lineman, Ella Amidon, Sawyer Garfield, Eliana McCarty, Aralyn Jennings, Skyler Cooper, Shelby Chamberlain, Cenadee Ainsworth, Addie Pilon, Irelyn Rounsville, Catence Taylor 37.00: Mae Joyce-37.95, Reagan Artlip-37.95, Averi Luther-37.575, Ava LaBella-37.325, Kennadie Beck-37.05, Harper Joyce-37.75, Mialyn Hite-37.60
The G2 Gymnastics Competitive Team is beginning to train for their postseason competitions. G2 is currently accepting new athletes to join the competitive team for the 2023-2024 season. Tryouts will be held Thursday, May 18 and Monday, May 22. G2 has many programs for boys and girls with gymnastics classes beginning at age 3 and ninja classes beginning at age 4. For more information or to register, visit: www.g2gym.com, or email g2gymandfitness@gmail.com.