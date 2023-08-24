“It was a change you could see coming over three years,” said Bob Parana, former Kane-based WLBI radio announcer. “Near the end of the 1990 season my co-host Barry Morgan and I looked at each other. We thought, there is something special with this team, it’s coming.”
It was the start of something special. The Smethport Hubbers began to perform at a high standard, and it would culminate in the 1993 State Championship.
“Carl Defilippi brought something special to Smethport,” said Parana. “But it wasn’t just Defilippi. It was a group of people and players that came together at that point and time, the stars aligned.”
“I think back as a player, and to me the players were all the pieces of the puzzle,” said Mike Cioffi, former Smethport running back from the 1993 season. “Then there was the frame around it that brought those pieces together, the coaches, the school and community. It all came together.”
The town of Smethport was abuzz with the success of their football team. The entire community turned out for the Friday night game on the hill. Demand for the broadcast of games increased in a time when cell phones and computers were uncommon.
“When it comes to Smethport football the town and its fans are the ones who make it,” said Parana. “Our broadcast was carried from radio to Smethport cable so that more people could get the game, demand was that high.”
Parana noted issues that can make it difficult to measure the season 30 years ago against other moments in area football history. The Pennsylvania Interscholastic Athletic Association was undergoing changes that affected playoff structures. Interestingly, as a broadcaster, communications are also an impact he has seen.
“Younger people may not be able to understand what it was like back then,” said Parana. “People tuned into the radio just for the game in large numbers. Barry and I were the voice of the Hubbers. We were like local celebrities.”
As Smethport’s 1993 season culminated into the playoffs it wasn’t just Smethport tuning in.
“When they played Rochester, Pennsylvania, in Allegheny County, the stadium was filled with orange hunting suits,” said Parana. “We knew who those fans were and joked about the country moving to the city.”
Parana said that all the area communities in District 9 were tuning in and showing up to root for one of their own to go on to the state championship.
“That game was the greatest game I ever called,” said Parana. “The crowd, the snow and that run by Mike Cioffi, it was magical.”
Barry Morgan called the play saying that, “Cioffi turned on a dime and left nine cents change,” as he headed to the end zone for the only score of the game that sent the team to the state championship.
Smethport beat the odds. Smethport was on its way to face Scottland School in the state championship, where … they would lose.
The game was pushed a week because of a huge snowstorm. Some say maybe it would have turned out differently. Parana said that we will never know, and he said that wasn’t what really mattered.
“I think that beating Scottland was a great challenge,” said Parana. “Smethport had a great team, and they played a good game. In the end, when it was all said and done, we belonged. Our little town went big.”
The historic season was widely celebrated regionally. Case knives did a limited-edition knife commemorating the season with about 250 produced. Cioffi received one of the knives, number 48, his jersey number.
Defilippi was honored in 2006 by being inducted into the Pennsylvania Football Coaches Hall of Fame. This was also a recognition of the historic Smethport football season and the respect granted to the winning coach by his peers statewide.