Access to quality healthcare is a struggle across the nation and especially for rural communities. University of Pittsburgh Medical Center (UPMC) has made it part of their mission to change this.
In the summer of 2022, the Bradford community officially welcomed the UPMC Outpatient Center.
The center, located at the Bradford Mall at 1001 East Main St., Suite 320B, offers access to a variety of UPMC specialists and primary care providers, as well as on-site imaging, stress tests, echos for carotid, ultrasound, and lab services to its patients, in one convenient location. In all, more than 15 providers see patients at the Bradford location. These providers are affiliated with UPMC Kane, UPMC Hamot, UPMC Cole and UPMC Chautauqua, and welcome both new and existing patients.
Specialties include cardiology; bariatrics; orthopedics; pain management; women’s health; ear, nose and throat; general surgery; podiatry; gastrology; nutrition; and primary care.
Coming soon, two additional specialties, vascular and a wound clinic, will be added to the outpatient center.
For more information on services offered and what insurance plans are accepted (UPMC is not the only one) at the outpatient center, call (814) 386-1000.
The UPMC Outpatient Center came as a result of a Community Health Needs Assessment.
According to the UPMC Community Health Needs Assessment of 2022, “Rural areas, such as McKean and Venango counties, experience different health care challenges — national reports
show that rural residents may have challenges in accessing health care services, including the services of primary care providers and specialists. Augmenting these access issues are that rural areas — in comparison to urban areas — tend to have a larger proportion of elderly residents and residents living in poverty.” It also reported that the higher proportion of elderly, the greater the percentage of Medicare use.
In McKean County, a 6% decrease in total population has occurred from 2010 to 2018; however, in that same timeframe, the population of those 65 and older has increased by 8%.
McKean County populations also have a lower median household income, higher unemployment rates, and a higher percentage of individuals living in poverty when compared to state and national benchmarks.
Nearly 11% of the county falls within areas federally designated by the Health Resources & Services Administration (HRSA) as Medically Underserved Areas (MUAs) or Medically Underserved Populations (MUPs). The following factors are considered in the determination of MUAs and MUPs include a high percentage of individuals living below the poverty level, high percentage of individuals over age 65, high infant mortality, and lower primary care provider to population ratios.
UPMC found, through the process of surveys and analysis, four significant health needs for the community including chronic disease management, behavioral health, access to care and navigating resources, and prevention and community-wide healthy living.
Chronic disease management is rated highly in importance for the region. Fifty-seven percent of deaths in McKean County are attributable to chronic disease, according to the UPMC report. Chronic diseases have implications for the health and wellness and costs of care for community members. Seniors are particularly vulnerable, as age is correlated with increased likelihood of developing chronic disease. UPMC hospitals in the region are working to increase awareness, prevention, and management of chronic diseases in the community. The hospitals continue to employ and expand a broad array of tactics, including community education and outreach, preventive screenings, and comprehensive, evidence-based chronic disease programs to address chronic disease management in the region.
Behavioral health rated as highly important for the region, with an emphasis on opioid addiction and substance abuse. The percentage of adults who reported experiencing poor mental health one or more days in the past month was 37% in McKean County. Behavioral health disorders include a spectrum of conditions, such as anxiety, depression, and bipolar disorder, as well
as substance use disorders, such as opioid addiction or alcohol abuse. Behavioral health conditions are among the most common health conditions in the nation.
UPMC hospitals in the region continue to enhance efforts to address behavioral health needs in the community through a wide variety of channels and services. Efforts include expanding access to behavioral health specialties through better integration of medical and behavioral health care and programs to increase awareness and support residents impacted by substance use disorders.
Access to care and navigating resources was rated highly in the hospitals’ ability to address and likelihood of making a significant impact. Access to health services and navigating the health care system contribute to positive health outcomes. However, navigating the healthcare system can be challenging for some patients and families. Key elements that are demonstrated to assist in care coordination include medication management, transportation assistance, and palliative and end-of-life care.
Collaborating with local community organizations, as well as pioneering innovative care models, UPMC hospitals in the region are working to extend access to primary and specialty care and developing strategies to improve care coordination.
Prevention and community-wide healthy living was perceived as important for the community. Preventive care efforts, such as preventive screenings, can help identify diseases early, improve management of diseases, and reduce costs. UPMC hospitals in the region partner with local organizations to enhance and develop programs that promote a healthy and safe environment for the community.
Additional information concerning the healthcare in this region can be found on the UPMC website; including, the strategies and plans for future developments.