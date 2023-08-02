The Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission is offering the free Introduction to Fly Fishing class twice at Lyman Run State Park.
The first class is Friday, Aug. 11 from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. and the second is Sunday, Aug. 20 from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Each class, which will be held at 454 Lyman Run Road in Galeton, is limited to 20 participants.
Anyone ages 12 years and older with an interest in learning fly fishing basics and meeting other anglers is welcome to pre-register. All equipment is provided. Those under age 18 must be accompanied by a parent or guardian.
This four-hour program will provide participants with two hours of hands-on instruction on fly fishing equipment assembly, knot tying, aquatic macroinvertebrates and casting. For the remaining two hours, participants will get on-water fishing experience with guidance from Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission staff and fishing skills instructors.
Fly fishing gear and instruction is provided for the duration of the program at no cost to participants. A fishing license is not needed to participate.
To pre-register, go to https://www.dcnr.pa.gov/StateParks/FindAPark/LymanRunStatePark/Pages/default.aspx. Click on the Green Button. It will take you to the PA Fish and Boat Commission website. Click on the Green Button there to pre-register.
For answers to questions about this program, contact Bob Edkin at redkin@pa.gov or call Lyman Run State Park at 814-435-5010.