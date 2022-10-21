LOS ANGELES (TNS) — If you want voters to have confidence in the integrity of elections, you won't get there by pounding the table and fiercely denouncing anyone who questions the integrity of an election, especially if the people who raise questions occasionally turn out to be right.

Perhaps there's no better example of this than the story of Konnech, an election technology provider that makes a product called Pollchief. It is "used by thousands of Election Offices across North America," the company's website proudly states.

Tags

Local & Social

Trending Food Videos