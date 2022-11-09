Every election generates its inevitable hyperbole, but the overheated rhetoric — fueled in part by social media — has worsened considerably in recent years. Yet as Americans rose on Wednesday,  Armageddon again failed to materialize and the republic remained intact. Better yet, they’ll no longer be subjected — for 20 months, at least — to the avalanche of tedious political advertisements that dominated the airwaves in recent weeks.

The day-to-day concerns of working Americans are no doubt more mundane than many political activists imagine. Democrats were certainly caught flat-footed in this regard, barely acknowledging the destruction that inflation and high gasoline prices have inflicted on family budgets. Voters noticed the disconnect no matter how loudly progressive partisans screamed about abortion or democracy.

Tags

Local & Social

Trending Food Videos