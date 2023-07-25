PITTSBURGH (TNS) — Statistics for the opioid epidemic are grim enough: 5,000 fatal drug overdoses a year in Pennsylvania; more than 1 million Americans dead and 3 million addicted.
But those numbers barely begin to calculate the misery drug addiction has unleashed. Every fatal overdose devastates countless family members and friends. Addiction has ruined the lives of millions who have lost jobs, severed close relationships, or gone to jail or prison. The costs to the U.S. economy exceed $1 trillion a year.
It all started in the 1990s with an explosion of prescription painkillers, such as Vicodin and OxyContin. Then it morphed into heroin, cheaper and more potent than pills. Over the last decade, it has become even more lethal with synthetic opioids like fentanyl.
But there’s a flip side. This insidious expansion has created an army of advocates: Faced with the deaths of family members and loved ones, they have dedicated their lives to fighting addiction. They are ordinary people doing extraordinary things, motivated not by self, money, or power, but by love and a gaping hole in their hearts. I’ve met them in Detroit, Toledo, and now in Pennsylvania.
By telling their stories, they have pushed addiction out of the shadows of shame and stigma.
Marianne Sinisi of Altoona, who lost her 26-year-old son, Shawn, to a fatal overdose of heroin and fentanyl, is a general in this army of advocates. Her latest battle is pushing commissioners in her home county of Blair to listen to people, through an advisory committee, who have experienced the epidemic first-hand. As commissioners decide how to spend money from a multi-state settlement with large pharmaceutical companies, “they need to listen to people with boots on the ground,” she told me Thursday.
Ms. Sinisi’s boots have been firmly on the ground since her son died on Sept. 4, 2018. She started a nonprofit, Families United for Change, to assist victims and raise awareness. She commissioned the “Circle of Hope” sculpture in Altoona’s Tuckahoe Park, raising money for the project from UPMC Hospitals, Sheetz Corp., and other donations. And she told her family’s story in a 10-part podcast, “The Mayor of Maple Avenue,” produced by Meadowlark Media and PennLive.
”I wanted people to realize what people struggling with this disease go through, and what their families go through,” she said. “Because of the shame and stigma, it’s hard for people to say they need help. This is a disease, not a choice. You don’t lock people up for cancer.”
Shawn, a friendly, gregarious and giving kid, grew up in a working-class family in Altoona. His father, Michael, drove trucks. Ms. Sinisi cleaned houses. His older brother, Joshua, now 35, graduated from college and works in the corporate office of a sporting goods company. Starting in high school, Shawn had worked as a dishwasher and bus boy, and later as a construction and auto worker,
He started using prescription painkillers in high school with a circle of friends, some of whom had raided their parents’ medicine cabinets. When he was 18, he started using heroin.
Ms. Sinisi said her son’s addiction was rooted in the trauma from sexual abuse he experienced as a 12-year-old at Jerry Sandusky’s Second Mile football camp in 2004. (In 2012, Sandusky, a former Penn State football coach, was convicted and sentenced to 30 to 60 years in prison for sexually abusing boys.)
After high school, Shawn cycled in and out of treatment and jail. He never had the chance to use Medication-Assisted Treatment, the most effective way to manage opioid addiction. In their ignorance, drug courts and treatment programs considered MAT drugs, such as Suboxone, taboo. “It was basically prohibited then,” Ms. Sinisi, 59, said. “They said it acted as a substitute drug.
”When you go through the recovery system, you see that a lot of it is broken.”
Shawn’s struggle with addiction, and his battles with the recovery system, had consumed Ms. Senisi, until she received the call informing her that Sean had died of an overdose.
”You’re never prepared for that,” she said. “I was blown away, devastated.”
That feeling never goes away. Anything, even a song on the radio, can trigger a torrent of grief. Ms. Senisi still has “crash days.”
”Once you lose a child, a piece of you is gone,” she said.
Ms. Senisi had never been an activist in the traditional sense, but her son’s death rerouted her life. She became part of an army of activists. “People do advocacy work because of the memory of their child,” she said. “They know their child deserved to be treated better.”
Now more than ever, as the state prepares to spend more than $1 billion in opioid settlement money, we need to listen to them.
(Pulitzer Prize-winner Jeffery Gerritt is the editorial page editor for the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette.)