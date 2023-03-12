The violent protest against the construction of a police training center in Atlanta exemplifies how little the radical left has learned since the 2020 Black Lives Matter protests and the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol insurrection. Violence and destruction couched as civil disobedience, regardless of the claimed justification, rarely if ever yields the kind of societal or political change the instigators seek.

The city of Atlanta is investing $90 million to construct an 85-acre police and firefighter training facility in a wooded area. Some of the radical-left protesters are opposed to the destruction of trees as part of the site clearance. Others, labeling the facility “Cop City,” contend that the training center is a symbol of police oppression. They compare it to the Georgia-based School of the Americas, where the United States trained Latin American military officers loyal to dictatorial regimes. Many trainees were subsequently linked to human rights violations. The police training center, protesters contend, would result in oppression of Blacks, Latinos and other minorities.

Trending Food Videos

Tags

Local & Social