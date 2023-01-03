Just as President Donald Trump misused an old law in an attempt to overturn the 2020 presidential election results, many of his acolytes in Pennsylvania used an outdated state law to flood county courts with bogus litigation following the Nov. 8 midterm election.

Trump adviser John Eastman concocted the scheme to misapply the Electoral Count Act of 1887, prompting Trump to call on Vice President Mike Pence to reject the certified Electoral College results from Pennsylvania and several other states. Pence had no authority to do so, and to his credit, he refused to comply with the scheme.

Tags

Local & Social

Trending Food Videos