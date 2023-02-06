PITTSBURGH (TNS) — It's seemingly self-evident that the people's business should take place, as far as possible, in full view of the people themselves. This is one of the principles underlying the "listening sessions" led by Pennsylvania House Speaker Mark Rozzi, D-Berks, and his bipartisan "working group," which is tasked with designing the rules to govern a historically divided chamber.

This is also the principle behind Right-to-Know and Sunshine laws, which are meant to ensure that the media and engaged members of the public can observe and investigate how (and if) those entrusted with the commonweal are stewarding it. This is all right and just.

