Is it possible to argue that suspending Donald Trump from various social media sites after the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on our nation's Capitol was the right decision, and to believe also that allowing him back on those same sites now is correct?

Of course it is. Because the situation today is different from the one 24 months back. Which is not to suggest that the former president himself has cleaned up his act. In fact, there's no reason to believe that he's done anything of the sort, but that's another story entirely.

