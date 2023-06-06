Bradford, PA (16701)

Today

Some clouds this evening will give way to mainly clear skies overnight. Hazy. Low 46F. NW winds at 10 to 20 mph, decreasing to less than 5 mph..

Tonight

Some clouds this evening will give way to mainly clear skies overnight. Hazy. Low 46F. NW winds at 10 to 20 mph, decreasing to less than 5 mph.