State House Democrats used their new majority recently to adopt rules precluding inappropriate conduct by representatives regarding not only House employees, but anyone.
They have yet to speak out against a member whose alleged conduct is responsible for the rule.
A lobbyist, Andi Perez of the Service Employees International Union, recently accused Democratic Rep. Mike Zabel of Delaware County of improperly touching her during a business meeting. Since then, an as-yet-unnamed state representative and a former member of Zabel’s campaign staff have made similar allegations.
The claims point to a disturbing pattern of alleged alcohol abuse and inappropriate contact. Yet Democratic leaders who advocated the new rules have yet to call for Zabel to explain himself or resign, or both.
Republican leaders have done so. But they have little credibility due to their own record. When Republican former state Rep. Tarah Toohil, who now is a Luzerne County judge, accused fellow Republican Rep. Nick Miccarelli of Delaware County of sexual assault in 2017, Republican leaders called for his resignation. But they allowed him to remain in office through his 10th year in the Legislature, thus enabling him to fully vest in the lucrative state pension.
Politically, the issue is fraught for Democrats, who have a 102-100 advantage in the chamber that is likely to become 102-101 following an impending special election for an open seat in a heavily Republican district.
Zabel is from a Democratic-leaning district. Regardless, Democratic leaders should stand on their own principals and call for Zabel’s resignation.
— Scranton Times-Tribune via AP