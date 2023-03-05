While many townships and cities in Pennsylvania get docked by the auditor for a lack of oversight that could cause problems in the future, others are flagged for financial mistakes. Those mistakes can mean too much or too little state aid — or underfunding pension plans that lead to more debt landing on taxpayers.

A recent audit report, for instance, found that Turtle Creek, a borough in Allegheny County, failed to make its minimum payment to its non-uniformed pension plan in 2021 and 2022, totaling about $15,000.

