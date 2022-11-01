LOS ANGELES (TNS) — My plan was to dither. I find that if I plan to dither, the chances are high I’ll follow through.

Last week, while the World’s Richest Man, Elon Musk, now Twitter’s owner and overlord, was lying in wait to seize the company, the question before a noisy swath of the platform’s 400 million users had become: Should I stay or should I go?

