A state senator wants to expand a law covering compensation for police and firefighters hurt in the line of duty, but his colleagues should go along only if they can keep the program from injuring taxpayers.
The Enforcement Officer Disability Benefits Law, which was passed in 1935, is better known as the Heart and Lung Act. It covers almost all police officers and full-time firefighters statewide, providing them with their full salaries when they are injured, while waiving all federal and state tax deductions. Under state workers compensation law, other workers who are injured on the job receive two-thirds of their salary tax-free.
The lucrative heart-lung program often has been abused. It was a problem in Scranton for years. And recently, The Philadelphia Inquirer revealed widespread abuse.
In late 2021, The Inquirer demonstrated, 14% of the 6,500-member Philadelphia police force was off duty on heart-lung benefits — more than 900 officers. It showed that many of those officers used their tax-exempt paid time off to work at other jobs or play sports or both.
After the series was published, the number of officers on heart-lung leave quickly declined by more than 30%. A medical practice selected by the police union, which vetted most of the officers for benefits, closed in 2022 and its physicians left the program. A city audit in October found that the program had spent $205 million on benefits since 2017 with scant oversight.
Republican state Sen. Mike Regan, a former deputy U.S. marshal who represents parts of Cumberland and York counties, has introduced a bill to expand the heart-lung program to cover thousands more public employees, including state park rangers, state and county corrections officers, some members of the state inspector general's office and port authority, housing and university police officers.
His bill does not include badly needed reforms to combat abuse. But Democratic state Rep. Chris Rabb of Philadelphia plans to reintroduce a bill requiring strict reporting requirements, regular state audits and independent, rather than union, selection of certifying physicians.
Lawmakers should not approve any expansion that does not include major reforms.
