A state senator wants to expand a law covering compensation for police and firefighters hurt in the line of duty, but his colleagues should go along only if they can keep the program from injuring taxpayers.

The Enforcement Officer Disability Benefits Law, which was passed in 1935, is better known as the Heart and Lung Act. It covers almost all police officers and full-time firefighters statewide, providing them with their full salaries when they are injured, while waiving all federal and state tax deductions. Under state workers compensation law, other workers who are injured on the job receive two-thirds of their salary tax-free.

Trending Food Videos

Local & Social